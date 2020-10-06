World Kickboxing Network in Africa: Ghana Fight Night set for Mar 6, Azumah Nelson

The World Kickboxing Network has announced its return to Africa. The event is scheduled for March 6, 2021, taking place in Accra, Ghana.

Advertisements

The first-string representatives of the country-host, Stephen Abbey and Jonathan Euro are set to battle it out for WKN International titles in their respective weight class. Ghanaian boxing legend, former WBC featherweight and super featherweight champion Azumah “The Professor” Nelson has been announced as “part of the program, encouraging the participants”.

The promoter of inaugural WKN championship event in Ghana is Lawrence Nyanyo Nmai.

WKN Africa ? Promoted by Lawrence Nyanyo Nmai, the first WKN event in #Ghana will be held on Mar 6 in Accra ?? Stephen Abbey & Jonathan Euro will contest for WKN International titles ? The Professor Azumah Nelson will be part of the program, encouraging the participants ? pic.twitter.com/VopHwpFDk2 — World Kickboxing Network (@WKNkickboxing) October 6, 2020

“We look forward to return to Africa, and continue help developing kickboxing on the continent,” said President of World Kickboxing Network, Stephane Cabrera. “Over the years WKN championship events have been held throughout Africa, including such countries as South Africa, Tanzania, Tunisia, Morocco, Uganda, Nigeria, among others. In early 2000’s in many of these countries the WKN has become a pioneer to promote world championship bouts. We highly anticipate the first WKN championship event in Ghana, promoted by Mr. Lawrence Nyanyo Nmai.”

The names of opponents for Abbey and Euro, as well as the rest of fight card is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.