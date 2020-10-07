Professional Fighters League signs eight MMA fighters for 2021 Season

Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative league in the world, today announced the signing of eight elite MMA fighters. Global stars from the USA, Europe, South America, and Asia, will add even more depth and international flavor to an already talent-rich PFL roster. The 2021 PFL season will begin in April, with events broadcast live on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ in the United States, and premium sports networks in 160 countries around the world.

Ready to showcase their skills in the PFL’s upcoming 2021 season will be Cezar Ferreira, Renan Ferreira, and Sheymon Moraes of Brazil, Joilton Lutterbach and Hatef Moeil of Germany, Marthin Hamlet of Norway, Sung Bin Jo of South Korea, and Brandon Sayles of the United States of America.

“We are extremely excited to welcome a diverse group of world-class talent to the Professional Fighters League as part of the 2021 roster,” said Ray Sefo, President of the PFL. “The addition of elite competitors from countries such as Brazil, Norway, South Korea and Germany is representative of PFL’s global reach. We look forward to seeing what these fighters can do on the biggest stage, as they look to advance through a Regular Season, Playoffs and Championship and earn a title and million-dollar prize.”

“PFL is a global brand with distribution to over 160 countries, and top talent from around the world are recognizing the unique opportunity PFL provides in terms of competing on the biggest stage, against the best competition, for an equal shot at a title and life- changing money,” said Peter Murray, CEO of the PFL. “We are committed to consistently elevating our roster and we’re excited about the depth of talent that will be on display in 2021. Through PFL Studios and our wide network of distribution partners, we look forward to telling their stories and documenting each individual’s journey to the top of the sport.”

Brazilian middleweight star Cezar “The Mutant” Ferreira (13-8-0) is a 15-fight UFC veteran who earned his way into the company by winning the inaugural season of The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil. The 35-year-old who fights out of Boca Raton, Florida, earned seven of his 13 career wins by stoppage and has beaten big names such as Anthony Smith, Thiago Santos, and Nate Marquardt.

German-Brazilian lightweight veteran Joilton “Peregrino” Lutterbach (34-8-0, 1 NC) is the most experienced fighter on this list, with 24 of his 34 career wins coming by stoppage (12 knockouts, 12 submissions). Lutterbach, who fights out of Dusseldorf, Germany, competed on the third season of The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil, and has won 10 of his last 11 bouts. The former FEN, MFC, and XFMMA champion has his sights set on reigning PFL Lightweight World Champion Natan “Russo” Schulte.

Brazilian featherweight knockout artist Sheymon Moraes (11-4-0) is a UFC and World Series of Fighting veteran who is ready to bring his experience to the PFL cage. Fighting out of Los Angeles, California by way of Niteroi, Rio de Janeiro, Moraes has shared the cage with the likes of former WSOF World Champion Marlon Moraes, Zabit Magomedshapirov, and Andre Fili.

Hard-hitting German heavyweight Hatef Moeil (10-4-0) will be an exciting addition to the PFL’s heavyweight division. Eight of Moeil’s 10 career victories have come via KO, and he has recorded wins over UFC veterans such as Ricco Rodriguez and James McSweeny. Fighting out of Dusseldorf, Germany, the former KOK Heavyweight Champion is currently riding a six-fight win streak.

South Korean featherweight star Sung Bin “The Korean Falcon” Jo (9-1-0) began his professional MMA career on a nine-fight win streak, with all coming via stoppage (5 knockouts, 4 submissions). A former WCF and ACF Featherweight Champion, Jo fights out of Seoul, South Korea.

6-foot-8 Brazilian Renan “Problema” Ferreira (6-2-0) will be bringing size, skill, and power to the PFL’s heavyweight ranks. The Team Noguiera product and former FFMMA title challenger out of Porangatu, Brazil has earned all of his wins via stoppage (5 knockouts, 1 submission), and has won four of his last five contests.

Norwegian light heavyweight Marthin Hamlet (6-1-0) is a former Cage Warriors title challenger with four of his six career wins coming via stoppage (2 knockouts, 2 submissions). Hamlet trains alongside UFC contender Jack “The Joker” Hermansson at the Frontline Academy in Norway.

Standout American heavyweight Brandon “Man of War” Sayles (5-1-0) is no stranger to titles, having won the NFC Super Heavyweight Championship, the NFC Heavyweight Championship, and Conflict MMA Heavyweight Championship through just six professional bouts. A former US Army Combatives Instructor out of Hilo, Hawaii, Sayles has a 100% finishing rate, with all of his career wins coming via stoppage (3 knockouts, 2 submissions).

Earlier this year, PFL announced the signings of several new fighters for the 2021 season, including heavyweight contender Mohammed Usman, light heavyweight Jordan Young, lightweight’s Johnny “Hollywood” Case and “The Canadian Gangster” Olivier Aubin- Mercier, reigning Brave FC featherweight champion Bubba Jenkins, and more.