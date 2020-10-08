Bellator 248 and ES 10 in Paris – full fight card, start time, how to watch first major MMA event in France

Bellator 248 and Bellator Euro Series 10 fight card take place at Accor Arena in Paris on October 10. The event marks the first sanctioned major MMA promotion in France.
In the main event of Bellator 248 Michael “Venom” Page (17-1) meets Ross Houston (8-0, 1 NC) in a 175-pound catchweight bout. The co-main event is a welterweight matchup between Oliver Enkamp (9-2) and Emmanuel Dawa (9-3).
The top of Bellator Paris fight card features Cheick Kongo (30-10-2, 1 NC) up against Tim Johnson (14-6) at heavyweight. The complete lineup can be found below.
Bellator 248 and Bellator Paris start time and how to watch
MMA fans in the United States can watch Bellator 248: MVP vs Houston live on CBS Sports Network, starting at 11:30 am ET / 8:30 am PST. In the UK the event airs on BBC iPlayer, kicking off at 4:30 pm BST.
Bellator Pairs aka Bellator Euro Series 10 main card is available on the promotion’s channel on YouTube in the US and Channel 5 in the UK. The start time is set for 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT / 10 pm BST. The preliminary card is set for 1:45 pm ET / 10:45 am PT and 6:45 pm BST on YouTube and BBC iPlayer, respectively.
Bellator 248 and Bellator Paris fight cards
Bellator 248: MVP vs. Houston
- Michael “Venom” Page vs. Ross Houston
- Oliver Enkamp vs. Emmanuel Dawa
- Ryan Scope vs. Alan Omer
- Mads Burnell vs. Darko Banovic
Bellator Euro Series 10 main card
- Cheick Kongo vs. Tim Johnson
- Saul Rogers vs. Arbi Mezhidov
Bellator Euro Series 10 undercard
- Davy Gallon vs. Brian Hooi
- Terry Brazier vs. Yves Landu
- Ilias Bulaid vs. Ivan Naccari
- Dominique Wooding (6-3) vs. Fabacary Diatta
- Jean N’Doye vs. Ciaran Clarke
- Dylan Logan vs. William Gomis