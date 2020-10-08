Search
Uriah Hall vs Anderson Silva official for UFC Vegas 12 on Oct 31

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Silva

The main event bout for UFC Fight Night on October 31 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas has been made official. Former 185-pound champion Anderson Silva (34-10, 1 NC) squares off against Uriah Hall (15-9) in a five-rounder at middleweight.

The matchup was initially reported in August. The official announcement was made today by the promotion.

Silva and Hall were expected to battle it out back in May 2016 at UFC 198. The bout fell off four days before the event, after “Spider” withdrew due to required surgery to remove his gallbladder. Hall didn’t compete on that show either.

In his previous outing in September last year Uriah Hall took a split decision against Antonio Carlos Junior. In December 2018 he knocked out Bevon Lewis in Round 3.

He was set to get back in action and face Yoel Romero this past August. The bout didn’t go ahead after the latter withdrew due to an undisclosed reason.

Anderson Silva, on the other hand, lost two bouts in a row. In May 2019 he suffered the defeat via first-round TKO against Jared Cannonier, after dropping a unanimous decision against Israel Adesanya. His most recent win goes back to February 2017 when he scored a unanimous decision over Derek Brunson.

The announced to date list of matchups for UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Silva can be found below.

UFC Vegas 12 fight card

  • Middleweight Anderson Silva vs. Uriah Hall
  • Light Heavyweight Dustin Jacoby vs. Justin Ledet
  • Heavyweight Greg Hardy vs. Maurice Greene
  • Bantamweight Adrian Yanez vs. Aaron Phillips
  • Women’s FlyweightCortney Casey vs. Priscila Cachoeira
  • Featherweight Bryce Mitchell vs. Andre Fili
  • Bantamweight Kevin Natividad vs. Miles Johns
  • Lightweight Thiago Moisés vs. Bobby Green
  • Welterweight Jason Witt vs. Cole Williams
  • Middleweight Sean Strickland vs. TBD
  • Middleweight Krzysztof Jotko vs. Makhmud Muradov
  • Lightweight Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Alexander Hernandez
