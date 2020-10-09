Bellator 248 and ES 10 weigh-in results from Paris, MVP vs Houston (video)

Bellator 248 and Euro Series 10 aka “Bellator Paris” take place at Accor Arena in Paris, France on October 10.

The headliner of Bellator 248 is a 175-pound catchweight bout between Michael “Venom” Page (17-1) and Ross Houston (8-0, 1 NC). The top of Bellator Euro Series 10 fight card features Cheick Kongo (30-10-2, 1 NC) up against Tim Johnson (14-6) at heavyweight.

A day before the fight show the fighters step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts.

Get Bellator 248 and Euro Series 10 weigh-in results and full fight card below.

Bellator Euro Series 10 Main Card

Cheick Kongo (245.6) vs. Timothy Johnson (259)

Arbi Mezhidov (146) vs. Saul Rogers (145.4)

Bellator Euro Series 10 Preliminary Card

Terry Brazier (155) vs. Yves Landu (154.2)

Davy Gallon vs. Brian Hooi – did not weigh-in

Ilias Bulaid (149.4) vs. Ivan Naccari (149.6)

Fabacary Diatta (146) vs. Dominique Wooding (144.8)

Ciaran Clarke (145) vs. Jean N’Doye (145)

William Gomis (144.6) vs. Dylan Logan (145.4)

Bellator 248: MVP vs. Houston fight card

Michael Page (174.2) vs. Ross Houston (174.8)

Emmanuel Dawa (170) vs. Oliver Enkamp (168.4)

Alan Omer (159) vs. Ryan Scope (160.8)

Darko Banovic (145) vs. Mads Burnell (145.6)