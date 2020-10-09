Search
Boxing

Blane Hyland ‘can’t wait to get back in the ring’ at Rotunda Rumble 4 boxing event in Dubai

Newswire
Blane Hyland vs Mohamed Salah Abdelghany
Blane Hyland and Mohamed Salah Abdelghany at weigh-ins | Pic: MTK Global

Hyland aiming to end year on a high

Blane Hyland has big ambitions in mind over the next year – beginning with a win over Mohamed Salah Abdelghany on tomorrow’s huge Rotunda Rumble 4 event.

Advertisements

The two men meet on the action-packed D4G Promotions card in association with Round 10 Boxing and MTK Global at Caesars Bluewaters Dubai, live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and worldwide IFL TV.

Liverpool star Hyland is back in action for the first time since March, and he’s hoping to kick on in the next 12 months and rise through the ranks.

Hyland said: “After not boxing in August I stayed in the gym ready for the next date to come through, so now that’s its finally here I’m made up and I’ll be more than ready come fight night.

“I can’t wait to get back in the ring, and what an experience it will be to fight in Dubai on a great card. I just want to thank MTK Global for the opportunities they are putting in front of me, and I’m looking forward to putting on a show tomorrow.

“It’s been a good year as a professional for me so far and I’ve been gaining some good experience in the professional scene. Now it’s all about moving to 4-0.

“I’m excited to have my first 6 rounder, and I’ve just got to keep stepping up. After this fight MTK will put me in the right direction over the next 12 months and hopefully I start getting some titles won.

“I’m still fairly new to the pro game, and whenever MTK Global think that I am ready, I’ll be prepared for what the future holds.”

Elsewhere on tomorrow’s show, Viktor Kotochigov defends his WBC International lightweight title against Maxi Hughes, amateur star Hovhannes Bachkov makes his highly-anticipated professional debut against Samuel Gonzalez, and teenage sensation Faizan Anwar takes on JR Mendoza.

Advertisements

Share This

More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

Paddy Donovan vs Jumanne Camero set for Nov 11 in Wakefield, England

Boxing 0
Undefeated sensation Paddy Donovan will have a big step up in competition as he takes on former Southern Area champion Jumanne Camero on next...
Read more

Rotunda Rumble 4: Kotochigov vs Hughes weigh-in results and fight order

Boxing 0
The action-packed D4G Promotions card in association with Round 10 Boxing and MTK Global will be broadcast in the US live on ESPN+ in...
Read more

Michael McKinson faces British rival Martin Harkin at MTK Fight Night in Wakefield

Boxing 0
Undefeated Michael McKinson (18-0, 2 KOs) faces fellow unbeaten fighter Martin Harkin (13-0, 5 KOs) on a huge MTK Fight Night at Production Park...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Boxing

Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia tops PBC boxing live on FOX Sports PPV, Dec 5

0
Unified welterweight world champion Errol "The Truth" Spence Jr. will duel two-division world champion Danny "Swift" Garcia in the blockbuster main event of a...
Read more
UFC

UFC Fight Island 5 card topped by Marlon Moraes vs Cory Sandhagen

0
Following UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Aldana held last weekend (live blog here), the promotion moves on with the UFC Fight Island 5 card,...
Read more
Boxing

Rotunda Rumble 4: Kotochigov vs Hughes weigh-in results and fight order

0
The action-packed D4G Promotions card in association with Round 10 Boxing and MTK Global will be broadcast in the US live on ESPN+ in...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Paddy Donovan vs Jumanne Camero set for Nov 11 in Wakefield, England

0
Undefeated sensation Paddy Donovan will have a big step up in competition as he takes on former Southern Area champion Jumanne Camero on next...
Read more
Boxing

Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia tops PBC boxing live on FOX Sports PPV, Dec 5

0
Unified welterweight world champion Errol "The Truth" Spence Jr. will duel two-division world champion Danny "Swift" Garcia in the blockbuster main event of a...
Read more
Boxing

Blane Hyland ‘can’t wait to get back in the ring’ at Rotunda Rumble 4 boxing event in Dubai

0
Blane Hyland has big ambitions in mind over the next year - beginning with a win over Mohamed Salah Abdelghany on tomorrow's huge Rotunda...
Read more
UFC

UFC Fight Island 5 card topped by Marlon Moraes vs Cory Sandhagen

0
Following UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Aldana held last weekend (live blog here), the promotion moves on with the UFC Fight Island 5 card,...
Read more
Boxing

Rotunda Rumble 4: Kotochigov vs Hughes weigh-in results and fight order

0
The action-packed D4G Promotions card in association with Round 10 Boxing and MTK Global will be broadcast in the US live on ESPN+ in...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Ruben Villa

October 9, 2020

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen

October 10, 2020

MMA

Bellator Paris: MVP vs. Houston

October 10, 2020

MMA

Sergey Lipinets vs. Kudratillo Abdukakhorov

October 24, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

UFC

Watch Holly Holm vs Irene Aldana full fight video highlights

0
Holly Holm and Irene Aldana squared off in the main event of UFC Fight Island 4 held at Flash Forum on Yas Island in...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097