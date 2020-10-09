Blane Hyland ‘can’t wait to get back in the ring’ at Rotunda Rumble 4 boxing event in Dubai

Blane Hyland has big ambitions in mind over the next year – beginning with a win over Mohamed Salah Abdelghany on tomorrow’s huge Rotunda Rumble 4 event.

The two men meet on the action-packed D4G Promotions card in association with Round 10 Boxing and MTK Global at Caesars Bluewaters Dubai, live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and worldwide IFL TV.

Liverpool star Hyland is back in action for the first time since March, and he’s hoping to kick on in the next 12 months and rise through the ranks.

Hyland said: “After not boxing in August I stayed in the gym ready for the next date to come through, so now that’s its finally here I’m made up and I’ll be more than ready come fight night.

“I can’t wait to get back in the ring, and what an experience it will be to fight in Dubai on a great card. I just want to thank MTK Global for the opportunities they are putting in front of me, and I’m looking forward to putting on a show tomorrow.

“It’s been a good year as a professional for me so far and I’ve been gaining some good experience in the professional scene. Now it’s all about moving to 4-0.

“I’m excited to have my first 6 rounder, and I’ve just got to keep stepping up. After this fight MTK will put me in the right direction over the next 12 months and hopefully I start getting some titles won.

“I’m still fairly new to the pro game, and whenever MTK Global think that I am ready, I’ll be prepared for what the future holds.”

Elsewhere on tomorrow’s show, Viktor Kotochigov defends his WBC International lightweight title against Maxi Hughes, amateur star Hovhannes Bachkov makes his highly-anticipated professional debut against Samuel Gonzalez, and teenage sensation Faizan Anwar takes on JR Mendoza.