Navarrete vs Villa weigh-in results, full fight card, start time and how to watch (video)

Former WBO junior featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete (31-1, 27 KOs) faces off Ruben Villa (18-0, 5 KOs) on Friday, October 9. The pair battles it out for a vacant WBO featherweight title. The contest headlines boxing fight card, taking place inside the “Bubble” at MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, NV.

Boxing fans can watch Emanuel Navarrete vs Ruben Villa live on ESPN. The date and start time is scheduled for Friday, October 9 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The preliminary card live stream is available on ESPN+, starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective boxing bouts.

Get Navarrete vs. Villa fight card and weigh-in results below.

Navarrete vs Villa fight card

Emanuel Navarrete (126) vs. Ruben Villa (125) – 12 rounds, featherweight

Janibek Alimkhanuly (159.6) vs. Gonzalo Coria (158.6) – 10 rounds, middleweight

Elvis Rodriguez (141.5) vs. Cameron Krael (141.2) – 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Lorenzo Simpson (156.1)* vs. Sonny Duversonne (154.8) – 8 rounds, middleweight

Bryan Lua (131.6) vs. Nelson Colon (131.6) – 6 rounds, lightweight

Rashiem Jefferson (123.8) vs. Steve Garagarza (123.5) – 4 rounds, junior featherweight

Kahshad Elliott (152.8) vs. Akeem Jackson (151.5) – 4 rounds, junior middleweight

*Missed 156-pound contracted weight. Given one hour to make weight.