Watch ONE Championship: Reign of Dynasties full event video live stream

ONE Championship returns to Singapore on October 9 with the event titled “Reign of Dynasties”. The fight card features six bouts.

In the main event ONE strawweight kickboxing and Muay Thai champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao of Thailand defends his Muay Thai belt against Josh Tonna of Australia. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

In the co-main event Aleksi Toivonen of Finald squares off against Reece McLaren of Australia. The pair of mixed martial artists meets in a three-round bout at flyweight. The rest of the card features a series of MMA bouts.

The fight fans can watch ONE Championship: Reign of Dynasties live on FIGHTMAG (featured video up top). The date and start time in Australia is scheduled for Friday, October 9 at 11:30 pm AEDT / 8:30 pm AWST.

The international broadcast details, announced by the promotion, can be found here.

ONE Championship: Reign of Dynasties fight card

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao vs. Josh Tonna – ONE Strawweight Muay Thai title

Aleksi Toivonen vs. Reece McLaren – flyweight MMA

Amir Khan vs. Rahul Raju – lightweight MMA

Eko Roni Saputra vs. Murugan Silvarajoo – 63.5 kg catchweight MMA

Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke vs. Hexigetu – strawweight MMA

Roshan Mainam vs. Liu Peng Shuai – flyweight MMA

FeaturedLatest NewsMMAMuay ThaiVideo

Watch ONE Championship: Reign of Dynasties full event video live stream

ONE Championship returns to Singapore on October 9 with the event titled "Reign of Dynasties". The fight card features six bouts.
