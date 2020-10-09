Search
Boxing

Paddy Donovan vs Jumanne Camero set for Nov 11 in Wakefield, England

Newswire
Paddy Donovan vs Jumanne Camero
Paddy Donovan vs Jumanne Camero

Irish star Donovan to fight Camero

Undefeated sensation Paddy Donovan will have a big step up in competition as he takes on former Southern Area champion Jumanne Camero on next month’s huge MTK Fight Night event.

Advertisements

Donovan (4-0, 3 KOs) will face Camero (10-6, 3 KOs) at Production Park Studios in Wakefield on Wednesday 11 November, live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

Limerick hero Donovan has looked superb in his career so far, racking up three knockouts in four wins, with the most recent of those coming in August when he needed just 91 seconds to earn a first round knockout victory over Des Newton.

He now turns his attention to Camero, who won the Southern Area lightweight title back in 2017, and Donovan is pleased about the step up.

Donovan said: “I’m really excited to be back in the ring, and especially on an MTK Global show. They always put on world class events with world class fighters, and that’s where I want to be fighting.

“Jumanne Camero seems to be a decent fighter with 10 wins from 16 fights and he will be my toughest challenge to date. My training is going really well and I’m feeling really good. I’m sure his style of fighting will bring the best out of me and I’ll put on one hell of a show come November 11th.”

Promoter Lee Eaton added: “We’re delighted to be working with our friends at Top Rank to get Paddy Donovan on our huge show next month. He’s had a perfect start to his career, and now faces a big test against Jumanne Camero.

“Donovan looks destined for big things in the sport, and has a great trainer in his corner in Andy Lee. Camero is a former Southern Area champion though, so it’s set to be an extremely exciting fight.”

It’s part of a huge bill on Wednesday 11 November, which features Lee McGregor challenging Karim Guerfi for the EBU bantamweight title, plus Kazakh star Tursynbay Kulakhmet having his first fight in the UK.

Elsewhere on the card, Sultan Zaurbek takes on Jeff Ofori, Hassan Azim makes his professional debut, Inder Bassi faces Jack Martin and Sahir Iqbal returns.

Advertisements

Share This

More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

Blane Hyland ‘can’t wait to get back in the ring’ at Rotunda Rumble 4 boxing event in Dubai

Boxing 0
Blane Hyland has big ambitions in mind over the next year - beginning with a win over Mohamed Salah Abdelghany on tomorrow's huge Rotunda...
Read more

Rotunda Rumble 4: Kotochigov vs Hughes weigh-in results and fight order

Boxing 0
The action-packed D4G Promotions card in association with Round 10 Boxing and MTK Global will be broadcast in the US live on ESPN+ in...
Read more

Michael McKinson faces British rival Martin Harkin at MTK Fight Night in Wakefield

Boxing 0
Undefeated Michael McKinson (18-0, 2 KOs) faces fellow unbeaten fighter Martin Harkin (13-0, 5 KOs) on a huge MTK Fight Night at Production Park...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Boxing

Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia tops PBC boxing live on FOX Sports PPV, Dec 5

0
Unified welterweight world champion Errol "The Truth" Spence Jr. will duel two-division world champion Danny "Swift" Garcia in the blockbuster main event of a...
Read more
UFC

UFC Fight Island 5 card topped by Marlon Moraes vs Cory Sandhagen

0
Following UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Aldana held last weekend (live blog here), the promotion moves on with the UFC Fight Island 5 card,...
Read more
Boxing

Rotunda Rumble 4: Kotochigov vs Hughes weigh-in results and fight order

0
The action-packed D4G Promotions card in association with Round 10 Boxing and MTK Global will be broadcast in the US live on ESPN+ in...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Paddy Donovan vs Jumanne Camero set for Nov 11 in Wakefield, England

0
Undefeated sensation Paddy Donovan will have a big step up in competition as he takes on former Southern Area champion Jumanne Camero on next...
Read more
Boxing

Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia tops PBC boxing live on FOX Sports PPV, Dec 5

0
Unified welterweight world champion Errol "The Truth" Spence Jr. will duel two-division world champion Danny "Swift" Garcia in the blockbuster main event of a...
Read more
Boxing

Blane Hyland ‘can’t wait to get back in the ring’ at Rotunda Rumble 4 boxing event in Dubai

0
Blane Hyland has big ambitions in mind over the next year - beginning with a win over Mohamed Salah Abdelghany on tomorrow's huge Rotunda...
Read more
UFC

UFC Fight Island 5 card topped by Marlon Moraes vs Cory Sandhagen

0
Following UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Aldana held last weekend (live blog here), the promotion moves on with the UFC Fight Island 5 card,...
Read more
Boxing

Rotunda Rumble 4: Kotochigov vs Hughes weigh-in results and fight order

0
The action-packed D4G Promotions card in association with Round 10 Boxing and MTK Global will be broadcast in the US live on ESPN+ in...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Ruben Villa

October 9, 2020

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen

October 10, 2020

MMA

Bellator Paris: MVP vs. Houston

October 10, 2020

MMA

Sergey Lipinets vs. Kudratillo Abdukakhorov

October 24, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

UFC

Watch Holly Holm vs Irene Aldana full fight video highlights

0
Holly Holm and Irene Aldana squared off in the main event of UFC Fight Island 4 held at Flash Forum on Yas Island in...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097