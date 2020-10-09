Search
Boxing

Rotunda Rumble 4: Kotochigov vs Hughes weigh-in results and fight order

Viktor Kotochigov vs Maxi Hughes
Viktor Kotochigov and Maxi Hughes faceoff at the weigh-ins | Pic: MTK Global

The action-packed D4G Promotions card in association with Round 10 Boxing and MTK Global will be broadcast in the US live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

It features a WBC International lightweight title fight between Viktor Kotochigov and Maxi Hughes, the highly-anticipated debut of amateur star Hovhannes Bachkov against 22-6 opponent Samuel Gonzalez, plus much more.

See below the weigh-in results and running order for Friday’s huge Rotunda Rumble 4 event, taking place at the Rotunda in Caesars Bluewaters Dubai.

ESPN+ and IFL TV broadcast begins 8pm local time / 5pm BST / 12pm ET / 9am PT

Bout 1:
Welterweight, 6 Rounds
Faizan Anwar (152lbs) vs. Jr Mendoza (152lbs)

Bout 2:
Super-flyweight, 6 Rounds
Blane Hyland (116lbs) vs. Mohamed Salah Abdelghany (116lbs)

Bout 3:
Super-lightweight, 8 Rounds
Hovhannes Bachkov (142lbs) vs. Samuel Gonzalez (142lbs)

Bout 4 – Main Event:
WBC International lightweight title, 10 Rounds
Viktor Kotochigov (135lbs) vs. Maxi Hughes (135lbs)

Float Fight:
Cruiserweight, 6 Rounds
Lambert Fogoum (205lbs) vs. Austine Nnamdi (211lbs)

