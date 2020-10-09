Rotunda Rumble 4: Kotochigov vs Hughes weigh-in results and fight order

The action-packed D4G Promotions card in association with Round 10 Boxing and MTK Global will be broadcast in the US live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

It features a WBC International lightweight title fight between Viktor Kotochigov and Maxi Hughes, the highly-anticipated debut of amateur star Hovhannes Bachkov against 22-6 opponent Samuel Gonzalez, plus much more.

See below the weigh-in results and running order for Friday’s huge Rotunda Rumble 4 event, taking place at the Rotunda in Caesars Bluewaters Dubai.

ESPN+ and IFL TV broadcast begins 8pm local time / 5pm BST / 12pm ET / 9am PT

Bout 1:

Welterweight, 6 Rounds

Faizan Anwar (152lbs) vs. Jr Mendoza (152lbs)

Bout 2:

Super-flyweight, 6 Rounds

Blane Hyland (116lbs) vs. Mohamed Salah Abdelghany (116lbs)

Bout 3:

Super-lightweight, 8 Rounds

Hovhannes Bachkov (142lbs) vs. Samuel Gonzalez (142lbs)

Bout 4 – Main Event:

WBC International lightweight title, 10 Rounds

Viktor Kotochigov (135lbs) vs. Maxi Hughes (135lbs)

Float Fight:

Cruiserweight, 6 Rounds

Lambert Fogoum (205lbs) vs. Austine Nnamdi (211lbs)