UFC Fight Island 5 card topped by Marlon Moraes vs Cory Sandhagen

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC bantamweight Marlon Moraes
Marlon Moraes celebrates victory over Jose Aldo | Pic: UFC Facebook

Following UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Aldana held last weekend (live blog here), the promotion moves on with the UFC Fight Island 5 card, taking place at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi this coming Sunday, October 11 (AEDT).

In the main event former WSOF bantamweight champion and UFC bantamweight title challenger Marlon Moraes squares off against Cory Sandhagen. The bout is scheduled for five rounds at bantamweight.

Marlon Moraes (23-6-1) is coming off the win by split decision against Jose Aldo scored at UFC 245 last December. In June 2019 he went up against Henry Cejudo in the contest with then vacant bantamweight title on the line, but was stopped in Round 3.

Cory Sandhagen (12-2) lost his previous bout this past June at UFC 250 via first-round submission against Aljamain Sterling. The defeat snapped his seven-win streak, including victories over Raphael Assuncao, John Linker, among others.

The co-main event is a welterweight matchup between Edson Barboza (20-9) and Makwan Amirkhani (16-4). The full UFC Fight Island 5 card can be found below.

UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen

Main Card

  • Bantamweight Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen
  • Featherweight Edson Barboza vs. Makwan Amirkhani
  • Heavyweight Ben Rothwell vs. Marcin Tybura
  • Middleweight Markus Perez vs. Dricus du Plessis
  • Heavyweight Tom Aspinall vs. Alan Baudot
  • Featherweight Youssef Zalal vs. llia Topuria

Preliminary card

  • Middleweight Tom Breese vs. KB Bhullar
  • Heavyweight Chris Daukaus vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
  • Middleweight Impa Kasanganay vs. Joaquin Buckley
  • Bantamweight Ali Al-Qaisi vs. Tony Kelley
  • Featherweight Giga Chikadze vs. Omar Morales
  • Women’s Bantamweight Tracy Cortez vs. Stephanie Egger
  • Flyweight Bruno Silva vs. Tagir Ulanbekov
