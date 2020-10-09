UFC Fight Island 5 card topped by Marlon Moraes vs Cory Sandhagen

Following UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Aldana held last weekend (live blog here), the promotion moves on with the UFC Fight Island 5 card, taking place at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi this coming Sunday, October 11 (AEDT).

In the main event former WSOF bantamweight champion and UFC bantamweight title challenger Marlon Moraes squares off against Cory Sandhagen. The bout is scheduled for five rounds at bantamweight.

Marlon Moraes (23-6-1) is coming off the win by split decision against Jose Aldo scored at UFC 245 last December. In June 2019 he went up against Henry Cejudo in the contest with then vacant bantamweight title on the line, but was stopped in Round 3.

Cory Sandhagen (12-2) lost his previous bout this past June at UFC 250 via first-round submission against Aljamain Sterling. The defeat snapped his seven-win streak, including victories over Raphael Assuncao, John Linker, among others.

The co-main event is a welterweight matchup between Edson Barboza (20-9) and Makwan Amirkhani (16-4). The full UFC Fight Island 5 card can be found below.

UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen

Main Card

Bantamweight Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen

Featherweight Edson Barboza vs. Makwan Amirkhani

Heavyweight Ben Rothwell vs. Marcin Tybura

Middleweight Markus Perez vs. Dricus du Plessis

Heavyweight Tom Aspinall vs. Alan Baudot

Featherweight Youssef Zalal vs. llia Topuria

Preliminary card

Middleweight Tom Breese vs. KB Bhullar

Heavyweight Chris Daukaus vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

Middleweight Impa Kasanganay vs. Joaquin Buckley

Bantamweight Ali Al-Qaisi vs. Tony Kelley

Featherweight Giga Chikadze vs. Omar Morales

Women’s Bantamweight Tracy Cortez vs. Stephanie Egger

Flyweight Bruno Silva vs. Tagir Ulanbekov