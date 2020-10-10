Search
Bellator Paris results: MVP vs Houston, Kongo vs Johnson

Bellator Paris Michael Page vs Ross Houston
Michael Page and Ross Houston faceoff at the weigh-ins | Pic: Bellator MMA

Bellator 248 and Euro Series 10 take place at AccorArena in Paris on October 10. The event marks the first major MMA promotion held in France.

In the main event of Bellator 248 Michael “Venom” Page (17-1) faces off Ross Houston (8-0, 1 NC). In the main event of Bellator Paris Cheick Kongo (30-10-2, 1 NC) takes on Tim Johnson.

The full 12-fight lineup can be found below (weigh-in results here).

Bellator 248 and Euro Series 10 live from Paris – US start time

MMA fans in the US can watch Bellator 248: MVP vs Houston live on CBS Sports network, starting at 11:30 am ET. Bellator Paris preliminary card is scheduled for 1:45 pm ET on the promotion’s channel on YouTube. Bellator Euro Series 10 main card, headlined by Kongo vs Johnson, is set for 5 pm ET also on YouTube.

Bellator 248 and Bellator Paris UK time looks as the following

Bellator 248: MVP vs Houston in the UK airs live on BBC iPlayer at 4:30 pm BST. Bellator Euro Series 10 preliminary card is set for 6:45 pm BST also on BBC iPlayer. Bellator Paris: Kongo vs Johnson is available on Channel 5 at 10 pm BST.

Get Bellator Paris results below.

Bellator Paris results

Bellator Euro Series 10 main card

Cheick Kongo vs. Tim Johnson

Saul Rogers vs. Arbi Mezhidov

Bellator Euro Series 10 preliminary card

Terry Brazier vs. Yves Landu

Ilias Bulaid vs. Ivan Naccari

Dominique Wooding vs. Fabacary Diatta

Maguy Berchel vs. Lucie Bertaud

Jean N’Doye vs. Ciaran Clarke

Dylan Logan vs. William Gomis

Bellator 248

Michael Page vs. Ross Houston

Oliver Enkamp vs. Emmanuel Dawa

Ryan Scope vs. Alan Omer

Mads Burnell vs. Darko Banovic

