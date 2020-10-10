Search
Emanuel Navarrete decisions Ruben Villa to earn WBO featherweight title – fight video highlights

Parviz Iskenderov
Emanuel Navarrete vs Ruben Villa
Emanuel Navarrete drops Ruben Villa with left uppercut in Round 1 | Pic: Top Rank Boxing

Emanuel Navarrete and Ruben Villa squared off on Friday, October 9 inside the “Bubble” at MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, NV. The pair battled it out in the headliner of two-fight Top Rank Boxing card live on ESPN, following the preliminary lineup on ESPN Plus.

The contest featured former WBO junior featherweight champion Navarrete up against unbeaten opponent Villa. The pair went a full twelve rounds distance.

Over the course of the fight Navarrete dropped Villa twice. The first knockdown came from a long left uppercut, when he floored his southpaw opponent in the opening round. See it below.

In Round 4 Navarrete delivered a massive left hand and dropped Villa for the second time. Check it out below.

While the second half of the fight went the distance, a pair of knockdowns scored in Round 1 and 4 were instrumental for Navarrete to secure a unanimous decision. In the end two judges had it 114-112 and one gave it 115-111.

More fight highlights, featuring both knockdowns from different angles, and other fight action, below.

Ultimately, with the win Emanuel Navarrete updated his record to 32-1, 27 KOs, 1 NC and became a two-division champion. He added WBO featherweight strap to his collection, after five successful defense of WBO junior featherweight belt.

Ruben Villa suffered the first defeat in his professional boxing career. He dropped to 18-1, 5 KOs.

The complete Navarrete vs. Villa fight results can be found here.

