Navarrete vs Villa results, start time, undercard, how to watch fight live

Newswire
Emanuel Navarrete vs Ruben Villa
Emanuel Navarrete and Ruben Villa faceoff at the weigh-ins | Pic: Mikey Williams / Top Rank

Emanuel Navarrete (31-1, 27 KOs) and Ruben Villa (18-0, 5 KOs) battle it out for a vacant WBO featherweight title live on ESPN on Friday, October 9. The 12-round championship bout headlines boxing fight card, taking place inside the “Bubble” at MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, NV.

The co-feature is a 10-round middleweight matchup between Janibek Alimkhanuly and Gonzalo Coria. The full fight card can be found below (weigh-in results here).

Boxing fans can watch Navarrete vs Villa live on ESPN. The start time is set for Friday, October 9 at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. The undercard live stream is available on ESPN+, kicking off at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.

Navarrete vs Villa results

Main Card (ESPN)

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Ruben Villa – 12 rounds, WBO featherweight title

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Gonzalo Coria – 10 rounds, middleweight

Preliminary Card (ESPN Plus)

Elvis Rodriguez def. Cameron Krael by KO (R3 at 0:53)

Lorenzo Simpson def. Sonny Duversonne by unanimous decision (78-73, 78-73, 79-73)

Bryan Lua def. Nelson Colon by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 60-54)

Rashiem Jefferson def. Steve Garagarza by unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)

Kahshad Elliott def. Akeem Jackson by KO (R1 at 1:15)

