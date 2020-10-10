Search
Martin Harkin vows to make big statement against Michael McKinson at MTK Fight Night on Oct 18

Newswire
Martin Harkin
Harkin: I won't be unknown after this | Pic: MTK Global

Harkin: I won't be unknown after this

Martin Harkin feels he has gone under the radar in recent years – so has vowed to make a big statement by defeating Michael McKinson on next week’s action-packed MTK Fight Night event.

Unbeaten Harkin (13-0, 5 KOs) faces fellow undefeated fighter McKinson (18-0, 2 KOs) on a huge card at Production Park Studios in Wakefield on Sunday 18 October, live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and worldwide on IFL TV.

Scottish star Harkin is well up for the showdown, and is relishing the chance to gatecrash the top of the welterweight division with a win.

Harkin said: “I’m very excited to be fighting. This is a great platform to show people who I am. I’ve slipped under the radar and I’m mostly unknown, so I’m delighted with this chance and I’m going to grab it with both hands.

“It’s been frustrating for every boxer recently, and a lot of fighters are still on the shelve and not sure when their next contest will be, so I’m fortunate enough to have secured this fight.

“McKinson is a top fighter. He’s ranked in the top three in Britain and I’m expecting a hard fight as I always do. I’m more than prepared for whatever he brings to the table on the night.

“He has a lot of qualities but just like every fighter has, he has faults as well. Me and my coach Danny Lee have a plan which the viewers will see on fight night.”

Also on the bill on Sunday 18 October is a superb fight as Jay Harris defends his Commonwealth flyweight title against Marcel Braithwaite, while former world champion Paul Butler goes up against Ryan Walker.

Elsewhere, Jack Rafferty takes on Tom Hill, Jordan Reynolds makes his professional debut against Scott James, Lewie Edmondson faces Andy Bishop, and Paul McCullagh enters the paid ranks against Ryan Hibbert.

