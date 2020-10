ONE Championship: Reign of Dynasties was held on October 9, 2020 in Singapore. In the main event Sam-A Gaiyanghadao retained his strawweight Muay Thai title by TKO of Josh Tonna. The rest of the card saw a series of MMA bouts (full results here). Check out some of the best fight action photos from below, while the full event video can be found here.

