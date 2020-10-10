ONE Championship: Reign of Dynasties results, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao vs Josh Tonna

Search
Sam-A Gaiyanghadao
Sam-A Gaiyanghadao | Pic: ONE Championship

ONE Reign of Dynasties features Muay Thai and MMA bouts on Friday, October 9 in Singapore. In the main event Sam-A Gaiyanghadao defends his ONE strawweight Muay Thai title against Josh Tonna.

In the co-main event Aleksi Toivonen and Reece McLaren square off in a flyweight MMA battle. The full event video can be found here.

Get ONE Championship: Reign of Dynasties below.

ONE: Reign of Dynasties results

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao def. Josh Tonna by TKO (R2 at 2:30)

Reece McLaren def. Aleksi Toivonen by KO (R1 at 4:18)

Amir Khan def. Rahul Raju by KO (R1 at 4:47)

Eko Roni Saputra def. Murugan Silvarajoo by submission (shoulder lock, R1 at 2:29)

Hexigetu def. Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke by split decision

Roshan Mainam def. Liu Peng Shuai by submission (Rear-Naked Choke, R2 at 2:27)

More
