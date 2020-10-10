ONE Championship: Reign of Dynasties results, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao vs Josh Tonna

ONE Reign of Dynasties features Muay Thai and MMA bouts on Friday, October 9 in Singapore. In the main event Sam-A Gaiyanghadao defends his ONE strawweight Muay Thai title against Josh Tonna.
In the co-main event Aleksi Toivonen and Reece McLaren square off in a flyweight MMA battle. The full event video can be found here.
Get ONE Championship: Reign of Dynasties below.
ONE: Reign of Dynasties results
Sam-A Gaiyanghadao def. Josh Tonna by TKO (R2 at 2:30)
Reece McLaren def. Aleksi Toivonen by KO (R1 at 4:18)
Amir Khan def. Rahul Raju by KO (R1 at 4:47)
Eko Roni Saputra def. Murugan Silvarajoo by submission (shoulder lock, R1 at 2:29)
Hexigetu def. Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke by split decision
Roshan Mainam def. Liu Peng Shuai by submission (Rear-Naked Choke, R2 at 2:27)