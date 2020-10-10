Search
UFC

UFC Fight Island 5 start time, USA, Australia, how to watch, Moraes vs Sandhagen, card

Newswire
UFC Fight Night Moraes vs Sandhagen
UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen

UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen

UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs Sandhagen takes place at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE aka “Fight Island”. The fight card features thirteen bouts.

Advertisements

In the main event former UFC bantamweight title challenger, currently ranked No.1 contender Marlon Moraes (23-6-1) squares off against ranked No.4 Cory Sandhagen (12-2). In the co-main event Edson Barboza (20-9) and Makwan Amirkhani (16-4) battle it out at featherweight.

UFC Night Night: Moraes vs Sandhagen start time in the United States

The fight fans in the United States can watch UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs Sandhagen live on ESPN+. The main card date and start time is scheduled for Saturday, October 10 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. MMA action begins on the preliminary card, that is set for 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT.

The post-show is scheduled for 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

UFC Fight Island 5: Moraes vs Sandhagen Australia time

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Fight Island 5: Moraes vs. Sandhagen live on UFC Fight Pass. The main card date and start time is set for Sunday, October 11 at 11 am / 8 am AWST. The fight action begins with the preliminary bouts, kicking off at 8 am AEDT / 5 am AWST.

UFC Fight Island 5 card

UFC Fight Island 5 card comprises a total of thirteen outs. The six-fight main card, follows the preliminary card featuring seven bouts. The complete lineup can be found below.

Main Card

  • Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen
  • Edson Barboza vs. Makway Amirkhani
  • Ben Rothwell vs. Marcin Tybura
  • Markus Perez vs. Dricus Du Plessis
  • Tom Aspinall vs. Alan Baudot
  • Youseff Zalal vs. Ilia Topuria

Preliminary Card

  • Tom Breese vs. KB Bhullar
  • Chris Daukaus vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
  • Impa Kasanganay vs. Joaquin Buckley
  • Ali Al-Qaisi vs. Tony Kelley
  • Giga Chikadze vs. Omar Morales
  • Tracy Cortez vs. Stephanie Egger
  • Bruno Silva vs. Tagir Ulanbekov
Advertisements

Share This

More
Latest NewsMMAUFC

Add a comment

Related

UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs Sandhagen weigh-in results, all fighters on weight (video)

UFC 0
UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs Sandhagen aka "UFC Fight Island 5" takes place at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on Sunday,...
Read more

UFC Fight Island 5 card topped by Marlon Moraes vs Cory Sandhagen

UFC 0
Following UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Aldana held last weekend (live blog here), the promotion moves on with the UFC Fight Island 5 card,...
Read more

Uriah Hall vs Anderson Silva official for UFC Vegas 12 on Oct 31

UFC 0
The main event bout for UFC Fight Night on October 31 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas has been made official. Former...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Boxing

Emanuel Navarrete decisions Ruben Villa to earn WBO featherweight title – fight video highlights

0
Emanuel Navarrete and Ruben Villa squared off on Friday, October 9 inside the "Bubble" at MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, NV. The...
Read more
Boxing

Maxi Hughes defeats Viktor Kotochigov to take WBC International lightweight title at Rotunda Rumble 4 in Dubai

0
Maxi Hughes became the new WBC International lightweight champion with a sensational win over Viktor Kotochigov at Rotunda Rumble 4. The action-packed D4G Promotions card...
Read more
Results

ONE Championship: Reign of Dynasties results, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao vs Josh Tonna

0
ONE Reign of Dynasties features Muay Thai and MMA bouts on Friday, October 9 in Singapore. In the main event Sam-A Gaiyanghadao defends his...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

UFC

UFC Fight Island 5 start time, USA, Australia, how to watch, Moraes vs Sandhagen, card

0
UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs Sandhagen takes place at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE aka "Fight Island". The fight card...
Read more
Boxing

Emanuel Navarrete decisions Ruben Villa to earn WBO featherweight title – fight video highlights

0
Emanuel Navarrete and Ruben Villa squared off on Friday, October 9 inside the "Bubble" at MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, NV. The...
Read more
Photos

Best Shots: ONE Championship ‘Reign of Dynasties’ in photos

0
ONE Championship: Reign of Dynasties was held on October 9, 2020 in Singapore. In the main event Sam-A Gaiyanghadao retained his strawweight...
Read more
UFC

UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs Sandhagen weigh-in results, all fighters on weight (video)

0
UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs Sandhagen aka "UFC Fight Island 5" takes place at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on Sunday,...
Read more
Press Release

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao TKO’s Josh Tonna to retain ONE Strawweight Muay Thai title

0
The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), made a triumphant return to the Singapore Indoor Stadium last Friday night,...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Ruben Villa

October 9, 2020

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen

October 10, 2020

MMA

Bellator Paris: MVP vs. Houston

October 10, 2020

MMA

Sergey Lipinets vs. Kudratillo Abdukakhorov

October 24, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

UFC

Watch Holly Holm vs Irene Aldana full fight video highlights

0
Holly Holm and Irene Aldana squared off in the main event of UFC Fight Island 4 held at Flash Forum on Yas Island in...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097