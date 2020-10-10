UFC Fight Island 5 start time, USA, Australia, how to watch, Moraes vs Sandhagen, card

UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs Sandhagen takes place at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE aka “Fight Island”. The fight card features thirteen bouts.

Advertisements

In the main event former UFC bantamweight title challenger, currently ranked No.1 contender Marlon Moraes (23-6-1) squares off against ranked No.4 Cory Sandhagen (12-2). In the co-main event Edson Barboza (20-9) and Makwan Amirkhani (16-4) battle it out at featherweight.

UFC Night Night: Moraes vs Sandhagen start time in the United States

The fight fans in the United States can watch UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs Sandhagen live on ESPN+. The main card date and start time is scheduled for Saturday, October 10 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. MMA action begins on the preliminary card, that is set for 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT.

The post-show is scheduled for 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

UFC Fight Island 5: Moraes vs Sandhagen Australia time

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Fight Island 5: Moraes vs. Sandhagen live on UFC Fight Pass. The main card date and start time is set for Sunday, October 11 at 11 am / 8 am AWST. The fight action begins with the preliminary bouts, kicking off at 8 am AEDT / 5 am AWST.

UFC Fight Island 5 card

UFC Fight Island 5 card comprises a total of thirteen outs. The six-fight main card, follows the preliminary card featuring seven bouts. The complete lineup can be found below.

Main Card

Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen

Edson Barboza vs. Makway Amirkhani

Ben Rothwell vs. Marcin Tybura

Markus Perez vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Tom Aspinall vs. Alan Baudot

Youseff Zalal vs. Ilia Topuria

Preliminary Card

Tom Breese vs. KB Bhullar

Chris Daukaus vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

Impa Kasanganay vs. Joaquin Buckley

Ali Al-Qaisi vs. Tony Kelley

Giga Chikadze vs. Omar Morales

Tracy Cortez vs. Stephanie Egger

Bruno Silva vs. Tagir Ulanbekov