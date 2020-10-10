Search
UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs Sandhagen weigh-in results, all fighters on weight (video)

Newswire

UFC Fight Island 5

UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs Sandhagen aka “UFC Fight Island 5” takes place at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, October 11.

The headline-bout features former WSOF bantamweight champion and UFC bantamweight title challenger Marlon Moraes (23-6-1) facing off Cory Sandhagen Cory Sandhagen (12-2).

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts. All 13 matchups have been official with all athletes coming in on weight.

Get full UFC Fight Island 5 card and weigh-in results below.

UFC Fight Island 5: Moraes vs Sandhagen card

Main Card

Marlon Moraes (136) vs. Cory Sandhagen (136)

Edson Barboza (145.5) vs. Makwan Amirkhani (146)

Ben Rothwell (265) vs. Marcin Tybura (263)

Markus Perez (186) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (186)

Tom Aspinall (252) vs. Alan Baudot (254)

Youssef Zalal (146) vs. Ilia Topuria (146)

Preliminary Card

Tom Breese (186) vs. KB Bhullar (186)

Chris Daukaus (227) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (265)

Impa Kasanganay (185.5) vs. Joaquin Buckley (185.5)

Ali AlQaisi (136) vs. Tony Kelley (136)

Giga Chikadze (146) vs. Omar Morales (145.5)

Tracy Cortez (136) vs. Stephanie Egger (135.5)

Bruno Silva (125.5) vs. Tagir Ulanbekov (126)

