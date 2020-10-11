Marlon Moraes vs Cory Sandhagen full fight video highlights

Marlon Moraes and Cory Sandhagen squared off in the main event of UFC Fight Island 5 taking place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, October 11. The contest featured former bantamweight title challenger, currently ranked No.1, up against the division’s ranked No.4 contender.

The scheduled for five rounds matchup didn’t go the distance. Sandhagen claimed the win by TKO in the second round after he delivered a spinning heel kick followed by punches.

You can watch Sandhagen vs Moraes full fight video highlights below – from decision to handshake.

With the win Cory Sandhagen updated his record to 13-2. He also rebounded from the defeat suffered in his previous outing this past June, when he was submitted by Aljamain Sterling in the first round.

Marlon Moraes dropped to 23-7-1. In his previous bout last December he defeated Jose Aldo by split decision.

The full UFC Fight Island 5: Moraes vs. Sandhagen results can be found here.

The post-fight press conference live stream is available here.