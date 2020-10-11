Search
UFC

Marlon Moraes vs Cory Sandhagen full fight video highlights

Parviz Iskenderov
Marlon Moraes vs Cory Sandhagen
Marlon Moraes and Cory Sandhagen in UFC Fight Island 5 main event | Pic: UFCEspanol Twitter

Cory Sandhagen stops Marlon Moraes in the second round of UFC Fight Island 5 main event

Marlon Moraes and Cory Sandhagen squared off in the main event of UFC Fight Island 5 taking place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, October 11. The contest featured former bantamweight title challenger, currently ranked No.1, up against the division’s ranked No.4 contender.

Advertisements

The scheduled for five rounds matchup didn’t go the distance. Sandhagen claimed the win by TKO in the second round after he delivered a spinning heel kick followed by punches.

You can watch Sandhagen vs Moraes full fight video highlights below – from decision to handshake.

Advertisements

With the win Cory Sandhagen updated his record to 13-2. He also rebounded from the defeat suffered in his previous outing this past June, when he was submitted by Aljamain Sterling in the first round.

Marlon Moraes dropped to 23-7-1. In his previous bout last December he defeated Jose Aldo by split decision.

The full UFC Fight Island 5: Moraes vs. Sandhagen results can be found here.

The post-fight press conference live stream is available here.

Advertisements

Share This

More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

Watch UFC Fight Island 5 post-fight press conference video live stream

UFC 0
The UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen post-fight press conference follows MMA event, produced at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi aka...
Read more

Video: Joaquin Buckley KO’s Impa Kasanganay with spinning back kick at UFC Fight Island 5

UFC 0
UFC Fight Island 5 has just produced one of the most spectacular knockouts in MMA history on October 11 on Yas Island in Abu...
Read more

UFC Fight Island 5 results, Moraes vs Sandhagen

UFC 0
UFC Fight Island 5 features thirteen bouts on October 11 at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. In the main event...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

Marlon Moraes vs Cory Sandhagen full fight video highlights

0
Marlon Moraes and Cory Sandhagen squared off in the main event of UFC Fight Island 5 taking place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi...
Read more
UFC

Video: Joaquin Buckley KO’s Impa Kasanganay with spinning back kick at UFC Fight Island 5

0
UFC Fight Island 5 has just produced one of the most spectacular knockouts in MMA history on October 11 on Yas Island in Abu...
Read more
UFC

UFC Fight Island 5 results, Moraes vs Sandhagen

0
UFC Fight Island 5 features thirteen bouts on October 11 at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. In the main event...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

MMA

Best Shots: Bellator 248 and ES 10 – photos from historic MMA event in Paris, France

0
Enjoy some of the best fight photos from Bellator 248: MVP vs Houston and Euro Series 10: Kongo vs Johnson held at...
Read more
UFC

Watch UFC Fight Island 5 post-fight press conference video live stream

0
The UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen post-fight press conference follows MMA event, produced at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi aka...
Read more
UFC

Marlon Moraes vs Cory Sandhagen full fight video highlights

0
Marlon Moraes and Cory Sandhagen squared off in the main event of UFC Fight Island 5 taking place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi...
Read more
UFC

Video: Joaquin Buckley KO’s Impa Kasanganay with spinning back kick at UFC Fight Island 5

0
UFC Fight Island 5 has just produced one of the most spectacular knockouts in MMA history on October 11 on Yas Island in Abu...
Read more
UFC

UFC Fight Island 5 results, Moraes vs Sandhagen

0
UFC Fight Island 5 features thirteen bouts on October 11 at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. In the main event...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Bellator 249: Cyborg vs. Blencowe

October 15, 2020

MMA

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez

October 17, 2020

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie

October 17, 2020

MMA

Thai Fight: Begins

October 17, 2020

Muay Thai

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Emanuel Navarrete decisions Ruben Villa to earn WBO featherweight title – fight video highlights

0
Emanuel Navarrete and Ruben Villa squared off on Friday, October 9 inside the "Bubble" at MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, NV. The...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097