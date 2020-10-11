Search
Video: Joaquin Buckley KO’s Impa Kasanganay with spinning back kick at UFC Fight Island 5

Parviz Iskenderov
Joaquin Buckley knocks out Impa Kasanganay with spinning back kick at UFC Fight Island 5
Joaquin Buckley lands a spectacular spinning back kick to secure knockout win against Impa Kasanganay at UFC Fight Island 5 | Pic: ESPNMMA Twitter Screenshot

UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen

UFC Fight Island 5 has just produced one of the most spectacular knockouts in MMA history on October 11 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The contest saw Joaquin Buckley and Impa Kasanganay squaring off in the scheduled for three rounds preliminary card bout at middleweight.

It was all over half way through Round 2. Buckley threw left kick to the body. Kasanganay parried it and had his opponent’s leg caught. The latter, however, kept going using his body weight and right leg as a platform to spin and deliver a heavy kick to the face, and that was it.

You can watch the video of knockout below.

A number of MMA experts shared their thoughts an impressive knockout on Twitter.

“I mean I’ve seen some sh*t in MMA, but that may be the craziest knockout ever,” wrote former two-division champion Daniel Cormier. “Dude got some bonus money coming his way!”

“100,” wrote Nate Diaz.

“That move. That’s 50 G’s,” wrote middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

In addition to the win and applause Joaquin Buckley updated his record to 11-3 and rebounded from the defeat suffered in his UFC debut against Kevin Holland in August.

Impa Kasanganay suffered the first defeat in his MMA career and dropped to 8-1.

In the main event of UFC Fight Island 5 Marlon Moraes squares off against Cory Sandhagen at bantamweight. The full fight results from the event can be found here.

