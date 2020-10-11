Search
UFC Fight Island 5 results, Moraes vs Sandhagen

UFC Fight Island 5 Marlon Moraes vs Cory Sandhagen
Marlon Moraes and Cory Sandhagen faceoff ahead of their UFC Fight Island 5 main event bout | Pic: UFC YouTube

UFC Night Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen

UFC Fight Island 5 features thirteen bouts on October 11 at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. In the main event former bantamweight title challenger Marlon Moraes (23-6-1) faces off Cory Sandhagen (12-2).

In the co-main event Edson Barboza (20-9) and Makwan Amirkhani (16-4) square off at featherweight. The full fight card can be found below.

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen live on UFC Fight Pass. The main card start time is scheduled for 11 am AEDT. MMA action begins with the preliminary bouts, kicking off at 8 am AEDT.

Get UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen results below.

UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen results

Main Card

Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen

Edson Barboza vs. Makway Amirkhani

Ben Rothwell vs. Marcin Tybura

Dricus Du Plessis def. Markus Perez by KO (strikes, R1 at 3:22)

Tom Aspinall def. Alan Baudot by TKO (strikes, R1 at 1:35)

Ilia Topuria def. Youssef Zalal by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card

Tom Breese def. KB Bhullar by TKO (strikes, R1 at 1:42)

Chris Daukaus def. Rodrigo Nascimento by KO (strikes, R1 at 0:45)

Joaquin Buckley def. Impa Kasanganay by KO (spinning back kick, R2 at 2:03)

Tony Kelley def. Ali Alqaisi by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Giga Chikadze def. Omar Morales by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Tracy Cortez def. Stephanie Egger by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Tagir Ulanbekov def. Bruno Silva by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

