GLORY 76: Badr vs Benny undercard change, Jahfarr Wilnis steps in 4-man tourney

Jahfarr Wilnis joins GLORY Kickboxing 76, taking place at an undisclosed studio location in Rotterdam, Holland on November 7. Surinamese-Dutch heavyweight partakes in a one-night four-man tournament, where the eventual winner has to collect two victories during one evening.

Advertisements

Wilnis replaces previously announced Arkadiusz Wrzosek of Poland. 34-year-old kickboxer meets his Dutch-fellow Levi Rigters in one of the tournament’s semi-finals. The winner of the bout is expected to face either Antonio Plazibat of Croatia or Nordine Mahieddine of France, who square off in another semi-final.

Jahfarr Wilnis last fought this past August, taking the win by knockout third-round against Georgij Fibich. Prior to that he lost three bouts in a row.

GLORY 76 is headlined by a highly anticipated matchup between K-1 legend Badr Hari and Benjamin Adegbuyi. In the co-main event the reigning welterweight champion Cedric Doumbe and interim titleholder Murthel Groenhart meet in the trilogy unification bout.

The event airs live on pay-per-view. The streaming platforms are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

With the change, the current GLORY 76 fight card looks as the following:

GLORY 76 fight card

Main Card

Badr Hari vs. Benjamin Adegbuyi

Heavyweight Bout

Semi-Final Bout A Winner vs. Semi-Final Bout B Winner

Heavyweight Tournament Final

Cedric Doumbe (C) vs. Murthel Groenhart (IC)

Undisputed Welterweight Championship Bout

Antonio Plazibat vs. Nordine Mahieddine

Heavyweight Tournament, Semi-Final Bout B

Jahfarr Wilnis vs. Levi Rigters

Heavyweight Tournament, Semi-Final Bout A

Preliminary Card

Jos van Belzen vs. Damian Johansen

Lightweight Bout