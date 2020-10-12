GLORY 76: Badr vs Benny undercard change, Jahfarr Wilnis steps in 4-man tourney

Jahfarr Wilnis joins GLORY Kickboxing 76, taking place at an undisclosed studio location in Rotterdam, Holland on November 7. Surinamese-Dutch heavyweight partakes in a one-night four-man tournament, where the eventual winner has to collect two victories during one evening.
Wilnis replaces previously announced Arkadiusz Wrzosek of Poland. 34-year-old kickboxer meets his Dutch-fellow Levi Rigters in one of the tournament’s semi-finals. The winner of the bout is expected to face either Antonio Plazibat of Croatia or Nordine Mahieddine of France, who square off in another semi-final.
Jahfarr Wilnis last fought this past August, taking the win by knockout third-round against Georgij Fibich. Prior to that he lost three bouts in a row.
GLORY 76 is headlined by a highly anticipated matchup between K-1 legend Badr Hari and Benjamin Adegbuyi. In the co-main event the reigning welterweight champion Cedric Doumbe and interim titleholder Murthel Groenhart meet in the trilogy unification bout.
The event airs live on pay-per-view. The streaming platforms are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
With the change, the current GLORY 76 fight card looks as the following:
GLORY 76 fight card
Main Card
Badr Hari vs. Benjamin Adegbuyi
Heavyweight Bout
Semi-Final Bout A Winner vs. Semi-Final Bout B Winner
Heavyweight Tournament Final
Cedric Doumbe (C) vs. Murthel Groenhart (IC)
Undisputed Welterweight Championship Bout
Antonio Plazibat vs. Nordine Mahieddine
Heavyweight Tournament, Semi-Final Bout B
Jahfarr Wilnis vs. Levi Rigters
Heavyweight Tournament, Semi-Final Bout A
Preliminary Card
Jos van Belzen vs. Damian Johansen
Lightweight Bout