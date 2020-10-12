Search
Kickboxing

GLORY 76: Badr vs Benny undercard change, Jahfarr Wilnis steps in 4-man tourney

Parviz Iskenderov
GLORY kickboxing heavyweight Jahfarr Wilnis
Jahfarr Wilnis | Pic: GLORY Kickboxing

Jahfarr Wilnis joins GLORY Kickboxing 76, taking place at an undisclosed studio location in Rotterdam, Holland on November 7. Surinamese-Dutch heavyweight partakes in a one-night four-man tournament, where the eventual winner has to collect two victories during one evening.

Advertisements

Wilnis replaces previously announced Arkadiusz Wrzosek of Poland. 34-year-old kickboxer meets his Dutch-fellow Levi Rigters in one of the tournament’s semi-finals. The winner of the bout is expected to face either Antonio Plazibat of Croatia or Nordine Mahieddine of France, who square off in another semi-final.

Jahfarr Wilnis last fought this past August, taking the win by knockout third-round against Georgij Fibich. Prior to that he lost three bouts in a row.

GLORY 76 is headlined by a highly anticipated matchup between K-1 legend Badr Hari and Benjamin Adegbuyi. In the co-main event the reigning welterweight champion Cedric Doumbe and interim titleholder Murthel Groenhart meet in the trilogy unification bout.

The event airs live on pay-per-view. The streaming platforms are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

With the change, the current GLORY 76 fight card looks as the following:

GLORY 76 fight card

Main Card

Badr Hari vs. Benjamin Adegbuyi
Heavyweight Bout

Semi-Final Bout A Winner vs. Semi-Final Bout B Winner
Heavyweight Tournament Final

Cedric Doumbe (C) vs. Murthel Groenhart (IC)
Undisputed Welterweight Championship Bout

Antonio Plazibat vs. Nordine Mahieddine
Heavyweight Tournament, Semi-Final Bout B

Jahfarr Wilnis vs. Levi Rigters
Heavyweight Tournament, Semi-Final Bout A

Preliminary Card

Jos van Belzen vs. Damian Johansen
Lightweight Bout

Advertisements

Share This

More
FeaturedKickboxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

Watch: Badr Hari destroys Glaube Feitosa to retain K-1 heavyweight title (video)

Kickboxing 0
Kickboxing legend Badr Hari is scheduled for his next fight on November 7 when he takes on fellow-heavyweight Benjamin Adegbuyi in the...
Read more

GLORY 76 full fight card set, Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi PPV cost announced

Kickboxing 0
GLORY 76 is the first show, that kickboxing promotion presents amid pandemic. The event takes place behind closed doors at an undisclosed studio location...
Read more

Rare Video: Badr Hari becomes K-1 heavyweight champ via 56-second head kick KO in 2007

Kickboxing 0
Badr Hari is scheduled for his next fight on November 7, when he takes on fellow-heavyweight Benjamin Adegbuyi on the top of GLORY 76...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Kickboxing

GLORY 76: Badr vs Benny undercard change, Jahfarr Wilnis steps in 4-man tourney

0
Jahfarr Wilnis joins GLORY Kickboxing 76, taking place at an undisclosed studio location in Rotterdam, Holland on November 7. Surinamese-Dutch heavyweight partakes in a...
Read more
Muay Thai

Thai Fight: Begins card announced for Oct 17 with Saenchai in the main event

0
The next edition of "Thai Fight" takes place at CentralPlaza WestGate in Bang Yai, Nonthaburi Province, Thailand this coming Saturday, October 17. The event...
Read more
UFC

Marlon Moraes vs Cory Sandhagen full fight video highlights

0
Marlon Moraes and Cory Sandhagen squared off in the main event of UFC Fight Island 5 taking place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Kickboxing

GLORY 76: Badr vs Benny undercard change, Jahfarr Wilnis steps in 4-man tourney

0
Jahfarr Wilnis joins GLORY Kickboxing 76, taking place at an undisclosed studio location in Rotterdam, Holland on November 7. Surinamese-Dutch heavyweight partakes in a...
Read more
Muay Thai

Thai Fight: Begins card announced for Oct 17 with Saenchai in the main event

0
The next edition of "Thai Fight" takes place at CentralPlaza WestGate in Bang Yai, Nonthaburi Province, Thailand this coming Saturday, October 17. The event...
Read more
MMA

Best Shots: Bellator 248 and ES 10 – photos from historic MMA event in Paris, France

0
Enjoy some of the best fight photos from Bellator 248: MVP vs Houston and Euro Series 10: Kongo vs Johnson held at...
Read more
UFC

Watch UFC Fight Island 5 post-fight press conference video live stream

0
The UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen post-fight press conference follows MMA event, produced at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi aka...
Read more
UFC

Marlon Moraes vs Cory Sandhagen full fight video highlights

0
Marlon Moraes and Cory Sandhagen squared off in the main event of UFC Fight Island 5 taking place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Bellator 249: Cyborg vs. Blencowe

October 15, 2020

MMA

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez

October 17, 2020

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie

October 17, 2020

MMA

Thai Fight: Begins

October 17, 2020

Muay Thai

In Case You Missed It

UFC

Video: Joaquin Buckley KO’s Impa Kasanganay with spinning back kick at UFC Fight Island 5

0
UFC Fight Island 5 has just produced one of the most spectacular knockouts in MMA history on October 11 on Yas Island in Abu...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097