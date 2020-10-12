Search
Thai Fight: Begins card announced for Oct 17 with Saenchai in the main event

Parviz Iskenderov
Saenchai in Thai Fight
Saenchai in his bout at Thai Fight: New Normal | Pic: Thai Fight Facebook

The next edition of “Thai Fight” takes place at CentralPlaza WestGate in Bang Yai, Nonthaburi Province, Thailand this coming Saturday, October 17. The event titled “Begins” features the representatives of the country-host up against international opponents in a series of Muay Thai and Kard Chuek bouts (rope around hand and forearm instead of gloves). The full fight card was announced today with famed Saenchai battling it out in the headliner of the show.

Former four-division Lumpinee Boxing Stadium champion Saenchai was in action last month (September) in Bangkok, where he recorded the 55th win in a row (watch video highlights here). At the upcoming event this coming Saturday, 40-year-old Muay Thai legend faces Esmail Ganji in a three-round 67 kg matchup.

Muay Thai fans can watch Thai Fight: Begins live on Channel 8 in Thailand, and the promotion’s channel on YouTube internationally. The start time is scheduled for October 17 at 6 pm local time, which in Australia converts to 10 pm AEDT / 7 pm AWST.

The full Thai Fight: Begins card can be found below.

Thai Fight: Begins fight card

Muay Thai 67 kg
Saenchai P.K.Saenchai Muaythai Gym (Thailand) vs. Esmail Ganji (Iran)

Kard Chuek 69 kg
P.T .T V.Rujirawong (Thailand) vs. Vladimir Oparin (Russia)

Kard Chuek 71 kg
Kitti Sor.Jor.Danrayong (Thailand) vs. Nata Gomes (Brazil)

Kard Chuek 78 kg
Tengnueng Sitjesairoong (Thailand) vs. Mikhail Vetrila (Russia)

Kard Chuek 72 kg
Saiyok Pumphanmuang (Thailand) vs. Atin Gaur (India)

Kard Chuek 73 kg
Saensatharn P.K.Saenchai Muaythai Gym (Thailand) vs. Mohammadhosein Doroudian (Iran)

Muay Thai 51 kg
Petchjeeja Lukjaoporongtom (Thailand) vs. Barbara Aguiar (Brazil)

Kard Chuek 70 kg
Iquezang Kor.Rungthanakeat (Thailand) vs. Gladstone Martin-Allen (USA)

Kard Chuek 69 kg
Payak-Samui Lukjaoporongtom (Thailand) vs. Fabio Reis (Portugal)

Kard Chuek 77 kg
Kompikart Mor.Rattana Bundit Sor. Tawanrung (Thailand) vs. Thiago Teixeira (Brazil)

More
Muay Thai

