Kickboxing

Watch Top 3 fights of Badr Hari in K-1 and GLORY Kickboxing (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

Badr Hari dominates Rico Verhoeven, Errol Zimmerman and Alistair Ovrereem

Badr Hari is scheduled for his next fight on November 7, when he faces Benjamin Adegbuyi in the main event of GLORY 76 live on pay-per-view. On Tuesday the promotion released the video compiling three top fights of K-1 legend as he takes on Rico Verhoeven in the rematch, Errol Zimmerman and Alistair Overeem.

The fight versus Verhoeven at COLLISION 2 last December is on the third spot. Hari didn’t take the revenge due to leg injury, which forced him to withdraw. Nevertheless he put on domination dropping the reigning GLORY heavyweight champion twice.

The second spot features right cross KO of Errol Zimmerman in Round 3. The knockout goes back to December 2008, when Hari was looking to earn K-1 World Grand Prix gold. Earlier on the night he TKO’d fellow K-1 legend Peter Aerts in Round 2. In the finale “The Bad Boy” was disqualified, after he executed an illegal kick, stomped on downed Remy Bonjasky.

The top spot is a total domination of Alistair Overeem in the rematch in December 2009. A year earlier “Reem” KO’d Hari with left hook in Round 1. The latter took the revenge also in the first round, forcing the referee to wave the fight off after two knockdowns.

You can watch the video, featuring all three fights up top.

The list below is in accordance with “Badr Hari Best Fights” video released by GLORY Kickboxing.

Badr Hari Best Fights

  1. Badr Hari vs. Alistair Ovrereem 2
  2. Badr Hari vs. Errol Zimmerman
  3. Badr Hari vs Rico Verhoeven 2
FeaturedKickboxingLatest NewsVideo

