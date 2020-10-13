Search
Four MMA title bouts headline ONE Championship: Inside the Matrix in Singapore

Two-weight ONE Championship titleholder Aung La Nsang
Aung La Nsang dominates Brandon Vera at ONE: Century Part 2 | Pic: ONE Championship

ONE: Inside the Matrix, broadcast live October 30

The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship (ONE), today announced ONE: Inside the Matrix, which will be broadcast live on Friday, 30 October, from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. This comes after the successful conclusion of ONE’s first pilot production on 9 October where safe management measures were adhered to. ONE: Inside the Matrix will feature four World Title bouts and a total of six exciting world-class match-ups.

This event continues ONE’s partnership with the Singapore government to pilot the return of international sports productions, scheduled to take place since the country’s implementation of Covid-19 related measures earlier this year. All bouts will take place audience-free and behind closed doors at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, with only athletes, officials, and crew onsite.

In line with Singapore’s approach to resuming activities in a calibrated and safe manner, ONE: Inside the Matrix will implement all necessary measures to ensure the safety of its athletes, officials, and crew.

The full card includes the following martial arts bouts:

In the main event, ONE Middleweight and Light Heavyweight World Champion “The Burmese Python” Aung La N Sang of Myanmar will defend his middleweight belt against undefeated top contender Reinier “The Dutch Knight” de Ridder of The Netherlands.

Reigning ONE Lightweight World Champion Christian “The Warrior” Lee of Singapore will make the first defense of his World Title against undefeated top lightweight contender Iuri Lapicus of Moldova.

In a highly-anticipated bout, ONE Featherweight World Champion Martin “The Situ-Asian” Nguyen of Vietnam and Australia will put his World Title on the line against former LFA Featherweight Champion Thanh Le of Vietnam and the United States.

The final World Championship showdown will feature reigning ONE Women’s Strawweight World Champion “The Panda” Xiong Jin Nan of China, who will make her return to the ONE Circle to take on former ONE World Title Challenger, Tiffany “No Chill” Teo of Singapore, in what is a highly-anticipated rematch.

Three-time former ONE Lightweight World Champion Eduard “Landslide” Folayang of the Philippines will step back inside the ONE Circle to face Australia’s Antonio “The Spartan” Caruso.

Indian national wrestling champion Ritu “The Indian Tigress” Phogat will take on Cambodia’s Nou Srey Pov.

ONE: Inside the Matrix fight card

ONE Middleweight World Championship
(C) Aung La N Sang vs Reinier de Ridder
Middleweight: 93.0 KG

ONE Lightweight World Championship
(C) Christian Lee vs (1) Iuri Lapicus
Lightweight: 77.1 KG

ONE Featherweight World Championship
(C) Martin Nguyen vs (3) Thanh Le
Featherweight: 70.3 KG

ONE Women’s Strawweight World Championship
(C) Xiong Jing Nan vs (1) Tiffany Teo
Strawweight: 56.7 KG

Mixed Martial Arts
Eduard Folayang vs Antonio Caruso
Lightweight: 77.1 KG

Mixed Martial Arts
Ritu Phogat vs Nou Srey Pov
Atomweight: 52.2 KG

