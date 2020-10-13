UFC Fight Island 6 card topped by Brian Ortega vs The Korean Zombie

The sixth edition of UFC Fight Island is scheduled for this coming Sunday, October 18 at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The Fight Night card comprises twelve bouts. Former featherweight title challengers Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung aka “The Korean Zombie” square off in the main event.

Brian Ortega (14-1, 1 NC) last fought back in December 2018, when he went up against then champion Max Holloway, and suffered the first defeat in his career. Before that he knocked out Frankie Edgar in Round 1 and submitted Cub Swanson in the second.

Chan Sung Jung (16-5) is coming off two wins in a row. Battling it out in December and June 2019 he stopped Edgar and Renato Moicano in the first round, respectively.

Ortega and Korean Zombie were first booked for December 2019. The bout fell off when Ortega withdrew due to knee injury. Sung Jung fought and defeated Edgar.

An upcoming bout is expected to determine the next in line to challenge the current UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

The co-main event at UFC Fight Island 6 is set to see Ciryl Gane and Ante Delija facing off at heavyweight.

Among other bouts, a pair of Australian MMA fighters partakes in the event. Light Heavyweight Jimmy Crute takes on Modestas Bukauskas on the main card. Lightweight Jamie Mullarkey squares off against Fares Ziam on the undercard.

Check out the current (as of writing) UFC Fight Island 6 card below.

UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie fight card

Main Card

Featherweight Brian Ortega vs. Chan Sung Jung

Heavyweight Ciryl Gane vs. Ante Delija

Women’s Flyweight Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jessica Andrade

Light Heavyweight Jimmy Crute vs. Modestas Bukauskas

Featherweight Thomas Almeida vs. Jonathan Martinez

Preliminary card

Lightweight Mateusz Gamrot vs. Guram Kutateladze

Women’s Flyweight Gillian Robertson vs. Poliana Botelho

Claudio Silva vs. James Krause

Middleweight John Phillips vs. Jun Yong Park

Lightweight Jamie Mullarkey vs. Fares Ziam

Light Heavyweight Gadzhimurad Antigulov vs. Maxim Grishin

Bantamweight Mark Striegl vs. Said Nurmagomedov