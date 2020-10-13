Lomachenko vs Lopez date, time, card – how to watch lightweight title unification live

Vasyl Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez square off in the lightweight title unification this coming Saturday, October 17. The contest features unified WBO, WBA and WBC lightweight champion up against unbeaten IBF lightweight titleholder. The scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout takes place inside the “Bubble” at MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, NV.

Advertisements

Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KO) is coming off the win by unanimous decision scored against Luke Campbell in August 2019, when added WBC strap to his list of trophies, already including WBO and WBA belts. Prior to that he knocked out Anthony Crolla in Round 4 and scored a unanimous decision against Jose Pedraza.

Lopez (15-0, 12 KO) was last in action in December 2019, when he took the win over Richard Commey by TKO in Round 2 and earned IBF belt. Before that he secured a unanimous decision against Masayoshi Nakatani and KO’d Edis Tatli in Round 5.

Vasyl Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez start time and how to watch

Boxing fans can watch Vasyl Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez live on ESPN. The start time in the US is scheduled for Saturday, September 17 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

In Australia Lomachenko vs Lopez aka Loma vs Lopez start time is set for Sunday, October 18 at 1 pm AEDT / 10 am AWST. Boxing fans can watch the fight live on Fox Sports, Channel 507.

Advertisements

Lomachenko vs Lopez UK time is set for Sunday, October 18 at 2 am BST. The event airs live on FITE.

Lomachenko vs Lopez undercard

The Lomachenko vs Lopez televised card comprises three matchups, including the main event. The co-feature is a ten-round WBO International junior welterweight title bout between Alex Saucedo and Arnold Barboza Jr. Boxing action begins with an eight-round super middleweight battle between Edgar Berlanga and Lanell Bellows.

Alex Saucedo (30-1, 19 KOs) won two bouts in a row. In June he scored a unanimous decision over Sonny Fredrickson, following the first-round KO of Rod Salka.

Undefeated Arnold Barboza Jr (24-0, 10 KOs) won his previous bout in August by unanimous decision against Tony Luis. Last November he stopped William Silva in Round 5.

Unbeaten Edgar Berlanga (14-0, 14 KOs) won all 14 of his pro-boxing bouts via first round stoppage. His most recent win was this past July, when he floored Eric Moon in just over a minute.

Lanell Bellows (20-5-2, 13 KOs, 1 NC) is riding the two-win streak. In his previous outing in February he knocked out Malcolm Jones in Round 4.

Lomachenko vs Lopez card

The full Lomachenko vs Lopez card looks as the following:

Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez – lightweight, 12 rounds

Alex Saucedo vs. Arnold Barboza Jr – junior welterweight title, 10 rounds

Edgar Berlanga vs. Lanell Bellows – super middleweight, 8 rounds