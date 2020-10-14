Search
Bellator 249 fight card, how to watch Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe live on TV and online, start time

Parviz Iskenderov
Scott Coker with Cris Cyborg
Bellator MMA President Scott Coker with featherweight champion Cris Cyborg | Pic: Bellator MMA

Cris 'Cyborg' defends Bellator featherweight title against Arlene Blencowe

Bellator 249 takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on October 15. The main card is headlined by the reigning featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” making her first title defense against challenger Arlene Blencowe.

Former UFC and Invicta FC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg (22-2) claimed Bellator belt against former champion Julia Budd via fourth-round stoppage in January. In July 2019 she had her last fight in the UFC, taking a unanimous decision against Felecia Spencer.

Challenger Arlene Blencowe (13-7) won three bouts in a row. In November 2019 she scored a unanimous decision against Leslie Smith, following a pair of stoppages against Amanda Bell and Amber Leibrock. Before that she challenged then champion Budd for the title, but suffered the defeat by split decision.

The co-main event at Bellator 249 features Patricky “Pitbull” (23-9) up against Jaleel Willis (13-2) at lightweight. The full fight card can be found below.

Bellator 249: Cyborg vs. Blencowe start time

MMA fans can watch Bellator 249: Cyborg vs Blencowe main card live on CBS Sports Network and stream on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for October 15 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The prelims are available on the promotion’s channel on YouTube and DAZN, starting at 7:15 pm ET / 4:15 pm PT.

Bellator 249 fight card

Main Card

  • Cris “Cyborg” vs. Arlene Blencowe
  • Patricky “Pitbull” vs. Jaleel Willis
  • Ricky Bandejas vs. Leandro Higo
  • Saad Awad vs. Mandel Nallo

Preliminary Card

  • Steve Mowry vs. Shawn Teed
  • Andrew Kapel vs. Joseph Creer
  • Kyle Crutchmer vs. Kemran Lachinov
  • Christian Edwards vs. Hamza Salim
  • Mike Kimbel vs. Da’mon Blackshear
  • Aviv Gozali vs. Logan Neal
  • Albert Gonzales vs. Kastroit Xhema
Related

Best Shots: Bellator 248 and ES 10 – photos from historic MMA event in Paris, France

MMA 0
Enjoy some of the best fight photos from Bellator 248: MVP vs Houston and Euro Series 10: Kongo vs Johnson held at...
Read more

Bellator Paris results: MVP vs Houston, Kongo vs Johnson

MMA 0
Bellator 248 and Euro Series 10 take place at AccorArena in Paris on October 10. The event marks the first major MMA promotion held...
Read more

Bellator 248 and ES 10 weigh-in results from Paris, MVP vs Houston (video)

MMA 0
Bellator 248 and Euro Series 10 aka "Bellator Paris" take place at Accor Arena in Paris, France on October 10. The headliner of Bellator 248...
Read more

