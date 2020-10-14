Bellator 249 fight card, how to watch Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe live on TV and online, start time

Bellator 249 takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on October 15. The main card is headlined by the reigning featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” making her first title defense against challenger Arlene Blencowe.

Former UFC and Invicta FC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg (22-2) claimed Bellator belt against former champion Julia Budd via fourth-round stoppage in January. In July 2019 she had her last fight in the UFC, taking a unanimous decision against Felecia Spencer.

Challenger Arlene Blencowe (13-7) won three bouts in a row. In November 2019 she scored a unanimous decision against Leslie Smith, following a pair of stoppages against Amanda Bell and Amber Leibrock. Before that she challenged then champion Budd for the title, but suffered the defeat by split decision.

The co-main event at Bellator 249 features Patricky “Pitbull” (23-9) up against Jaleel Willis (13-2) at lightweight. The full fight card can be found below.

Bellator 249: Cyborg vs. Blencowe start time

MMA fans can watch Bellator 249: Cyborg vs Blencowe main card live on CBS Sports Network and stream on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for October 15 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The prelims are available on the promotion’s channel on YouTube and DAZN, starting at 7:15 pm ET / 4:15 pm PT.

Bellator 249 fight card

Main Card

Cris “Cyborg” vs. Arlene Blencowe

Patricky “Pitbull” vs. Jaleel Willis

Ricky Bandejas vs. Leandro Higo

Saad Awad vs. Mandel Nallo

Preliminary Card

Steve Mowry vs. Shawn Teed

Andrew Kapel vs. Joseph Creer

Kyle Crutchmer vs. Kemran Lachinov

Christian Edwards vs. Hamza Salim

Mike Kimbel vs. Da’mon Blackshear

Aviv Gozali vs. Logan Neal

Albert Gonzales vs. Kastroit Xhema