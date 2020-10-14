Search
Boxing

Golden Contract final set for Dec 2, Bolotniks vs Michel, plus Dickens vs Walsh

Newswire
Golden Contract Final
Golden Contract Final

The highly-anticipated Golden Contract finals will take place at Production Park Studios in Wakefield on Wednesday 2 December, featuring the rescheduled featherweight final between Jazza Dickens and Ryan Walsh.

The event will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports in association with Matchroom Boxing, and in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and will also feature the light-heavyweight final between Ricards Bolotniks and Serge Michel.

The clash between Dickens (29-3, 11 KOs) and Walsh (26-2-2, 12 KOs) was originally set for September 30 before a positive COVID-19 test for Dickens postponed the fight, with the final now confirmed for December. Dickens will also defend his WBO European featherweight title in the bout.

Dickens defeated Leigh Wood by majority decision in the semi-final to move into the final, while Walsh earned a unanimous decision victory over Tyrone McCullagh.

A belt will also be on the line in the light-heavyweight final, as Bolotniks (17-5-1, 7 KOs) defends his WBO European light-heavyweight title against Michel (11-1, 8 KOs).

Bolotniks progressed to the final with a unanimous decision win over Hosea Burton in the semi-final, and Michel picked up a fourth round stoppage victory over Liam Conroy.

MTK Global Vice-President Jamie Conlan said: “We are finally at the grand conclusion to our Golden Contract tournament.

“In the light-heavyweight final we have seen both boxers get better with each progressing round. Both have came in under the radar with Bolotniks beating the tournament favourite Hosea Burton in Latvia.

“Serge Michel then had a tournament best performance by stopping Liam Conroy in destructive fashion. Both have shown this fight can be explosive and end at anytime, so expect fireworks.

“The Ryan Walsh vs Jazza Dickens postponement has only added to the anticipation of what many in the trade are calling a genuine 50/50 and one of the best all-British fights to be on the 2020 schedule. A fight where the winner will be directly in line to fight for a world title.”

Further news on the Golden Contract event including undercards fights will be announced in due course.

