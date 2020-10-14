Marcel Braithwaite primed for Jay Harris battle at Sunday’s MTK Fight Night

Marcel Braithwaite knows a win over Jay Harris can see him gatecrash the top of the flyweight division when they meet on Sunday’s action-packed MTK Fight Night.

Braithwaite (9-2) challenges Harris (17-1, 9 KOs) for his Commonwealth flyweight title against on a huge card at Production Park Studios in Wakefield on Sunday, live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and worldwide on IFL TV.

Liverpool boxer Braithwaite is back following a good performance against Sunny Edwards in his last fight, and he wants to build on that showing by earning a win against Harris.

Braithwaite: “I’m excited to be back in the ring and grateful to be able to fight with everything that’s going on in the world at the moment. It’s been 10 months since I was last out so I’m looking forward to getting in there.

“I had a lot of positive feedback from my last fight against Sunny Edwards, but I didn’t win so I wasn’t happy. There were a lot of factors to overcome so we gained valuable experience, but it was back to the drawing board and we’ve made a lot of changes.

“I’m focused on moving forward in my career and in life. I said I would fight anyone and I’m a man of my word. Jay Harris fought for a world title in his last fight, and if I beat him it puts me right up there.

“I watched his fight with Martinez, and I don’t want to say too much on the matter, but there’s levels in boxing and we will see what level I’m at come fight night.”

Also on the bill on Sunday is a superb fight between two unbeaten fighters, as Michael McKinson takes on Martin Harkin, while former world champion Paul Butler goes up against Ryan Walker.

Elsewhere, Jack Rafferty takes on Tom Hill, Jordan Reynolds makes his professional debut against Scott James, Lewie Edmondson faces Andy Bishop, and Paul McCullagh enters the paid ranks.