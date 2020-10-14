Full Fight: Justin Gaethje dominates Tony Ferguson to take UFC interim lightweight title

Interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje meets the reigning 155-pound kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov on October 24. The pair battles it out in the main event of UFC 254 live on pay-per-view from “Fight Island” on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

The promotion released the full fight video, featuring Gaethje in his previous outing this past May, when he faced Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 249 in Jacksonville, FL. The latter was originally set to face “The Eagle”, who, however, was unable to leave Russia due to COVID-19 pandemic, and the bout fell off for the fifth time.

The scheduled for five rounds bout ended prior to the final horn. Gaethje claimed the win, as well as the belt, by TKO at 3 minutes and 39 seconds into the fifth round, when referee Herb Dean saw enough and waved the fight off.

Among the highlights, Gaethje landed dozens of left hooks and heavy punches throughout the fight. Ferguson caught him with a powerful uppercut at the end of Round 2.

You can watch the full fight up top.

In addition, earlier this week, UFC released the video of full fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, when the pair squared off at UFC 229 in Octomber 2019. You can watch it here.

Nurmagomedov last fought in September 2019 when he defeated Dustin Poirier by submission in the third round and made the second successful defense of his belt.