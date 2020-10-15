Search
Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi once again in jeopardy – partial lockdown announced in Holland

Parviz Iskenderov
Badr Hari
Badr Hari at Collision 2 | Pic: GLORY Kickboxing

GLORY 76: Badr vs. Benny scheduled for November 7 live on pay-per-view from Rotterdam

K-1 legend Badr Hari is scheduled to face fellow-heavyweight Benjamin Adegbuyi on November 7. The bout is set to headline GLORY Kickboxing 76, taking place at an unnamed studio location in Rotterdam, Holland. The fight, however, once again might suffer a blow. This week Dutch government announced a partial lockdown due to a new wave of coronavirus spread.

Hari and Adegbuyi were originally set to battle it out in June at the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam. The contest was postponed amid the pandemic. A new date of November 7 was announced mid September.

According to BBC, on Tuesday Holland reported a daily record of nearly 7,400 new cases. From Wednesday night the four-week partial lockdown is in effect. Restaurants, terraces, bars and cannabis cafes are closed, with only takeaway being allowed. Selling alcohol at grocery stores after 8 pm is prohibited.

Holland, and also Czech Republic, is reportedly the latest country in Europe to impose stricter measures. Wearing masks in public indoor spaces has become compulsory.

GLORY 76 was announced as an event to be staged with no spectators in attendance. The fight action has been scheduled live on pay-per-view.

We have contacted GLORY Kickboxing for additional information regarding the event, and are awaiting the response.

Former K-1 and Showtime Heavyweight champion Badr Hari (106-14, 92 KO) last fought in December 2019, when he faced the reigning GLORY heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven in the rematch. The latter retained his belt via third-round TKO after his opponent suffered leg injury and was unable to continue.

Benjamin Adegbuyi (34-6, 19 KO) was last in action in November 2019, when he scored a unanimous decision over D’Angelo Marshall also in the rematch. Before that he was knocked out by Jamal Ben Saddik in the first round.

In addition, today the promotion announced Massinissa Hamaili, who joins the four-man heavyweight tournament, that is featured on GLORY 76 card on November 7. French kickboxer replaces Jahfarr Wilnis in one of the semi-final bouts against Levi Rigters.

Wilnis himself was a replacement opponent for Arkadiusz Wrzosek. The reasons for replacements were not disclosed.

