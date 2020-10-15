Search
MMA

Bellator 249 weigh-in results: Cyborg vs Blencowe – featherweight title official (video)

Bellator 249 takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on October 15. In the main event Cris Cyborg defends her featherweight title against Arlene Blencowe.

The main card airs live on CBS Sports Network. The preliminary bouts are available on Bellator MMA’s YouTube channel and CBSsports.com (start time here).

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts. Bellator 249 official weighs-in is scheduled for tonight, starting at 2 am AEDT / 11 am AWST. The live stream is available here at FIGHTMAG and you can watch it up top.

Get Bellator 249: Cyborg vs Blencowe weigh-in results and full fight card below.

Bellator 249: Cyborg vs Blencowe fight card

Main Card

Cris “Cyborg” (145) vs. Arlene Blencowe (144.5)

Patricky “Pitbull” (155.5) vs. Jaleel Willis (159)

Ricky Bandejas (136) vs. Leandro Higo (139)

Saad Awad (155.5) vs. Mandel Nallo (155.9)

Preliminary Card

Steve Mowry (250.5) vs. Shawn Teed (255.4)

Andrew Kapel (185.8) vs. Joseph Creer (183.3)

Kyle Crutchmer (170.2) vs. Kemran Lachinov (170.2)

Christian Edwards (204.5) vs. Hamza Salim (204.4)

Mike Kimbel (139.2) vs. Da’mon Blackshear (140)

Aviv Gozali (168.8) vs. Logan Neal (169.3)

Albert Gonzales (169.5) vs. Kastroit Xhema (169.7)

