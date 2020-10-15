Search
Entertainment

Fightlore: Preview Nick Diaz vs Joe Riggs brawl in the hospital (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

The UFC released another preview of UFC Fight Pass original series “Fightlore”. The video titled “ER Brawl” covers the happenings post-fight between Nick Diaz and Joe Riggs.

Advertisements

The pair met at UFC 57 back in 2006. Riggs took the win by unanimous decision. The fighters, however, weren’t done fighting.

After a three-round battle inside the MMA cage both were admitted to the hospital. Riggs had his hands inquired, as well, as he says, was dehydrated.

Long story short, Riggs was walking to the nurses station, that happened to be next to Nick Diaz’s room. He says he heard him yelling, and walked in.

“He knew better than to come over by me,” Nick Diaz says. “He knows I’m f**cking nuts.”

And the action begins…

“I turned back around… and I can hear him walking,” Joe Riggs says. “And as I turn – I see ‘boom’ – he dropped me.”

Nate Diaz happened to be there too. He jumped in. (What did you expect?)

Then there was a screaming nurse followed by a real siren (alarm). You can watch the preview up top.

Advertisements

Share This

More
EntertainmentLatest NewsMMAUFCVideo

Add a comment

Related

Full Fight: Justin Gaethje dominates Tony Ferguson to take UFC interim lightweight title

UFC 0
Interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje meets the reigning 155-pound kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov on October 24. The pair battles it out in the main event...
Read more

UFC Fight Island 6 card topped by Brian Ortega vs The Korean Zombie

UFC 0
The sixth edition of UFC Fight Island is scheduled for this coming Sunday, October 18 at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi....
Read more

Watch UFC Fight Island 5 post-fight press conference video live stream

UFC 0
The UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen post-fight press conference follows MMA event, produced at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi aka...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

MMA

Bellator 249 weigh-in results: Cyborg vs Blencowe – featherweight title official (video)

0
Bellator 249 takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on October 15. In the main event Cris Cyborg defends her featherweight title...
Read more
UFC

Full Fight: Justin Gaethje dominates Tony Ferguson to take UFC interim lightweight title

0
Interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje meets the reigning 155-pound kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov on October 24. The pair battles it out in the main event...
Read more
Boxing

Lomachenko vs Lopez: Blood Sweat and Tears – Behind the Scenes Part 2 (video)

0
Unified WBO, WBA and WBC lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko meets IBF lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez in the championship unification this coming Saturday,...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Paul Butler watched one minute of Ryan Walker vs Lee McGregor – I’ve seen enough to exploit

0
Paul Butler makes his highly-anticipated return to the ring when he takes on Ryan Walker on Sunday's huge MTK Fight Night - and the...
Read more
Entertainment

Fightlore: Preview Nick Diaz vs Joe Riggs brawl in the hospital (video)

0
The UFC released another preview of UFC Fight Pass original series "Fightlore". The video titled "ER Brawl" covers the happenings post-fight between Nick Diaz...
Read more
MMA

Bellator 249 weigh-in results: Cyborg vs Blencowe – featherweight title official (video)

0
Bellator 249 takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on October 15. In the main event Cris Cyborg defends her featherweight title...
Read more
UFC

Full Fight: Justin Gaethje dominates Tony Ferguson to take UFC interim lightweight title

0
Interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje meets the reigning 155-pound kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov on October 24. The pair battles it out in the main event...
Read more
Boxing

Lomachenko vs Lopez: Blood Sweat and Tears – Behind the Scenes Part 2 (video)

0
Unified WBO, WBA and WBC lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko meets IBF lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez in the championship unification this coming Saturday,...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Bellator 249: Cyborg vs. Blencowe

October 15, 2020

MMA

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez

October 17, 2020

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie

October 17, 2020

MMA

Thai Fight: Begins

October 17, 2020

Muay Thai

In Case You Missed It

UFC

Video: Joaquin Buckley KO’s Impa Kasanganay with spinning back kick at UFC Fight Island 5

0
UFC Fight Island 5 has just produced one of the most spectacular knockouts in MMA history on October 11 on Yas Island in Abu...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097