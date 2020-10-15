Search
Boxing

Jack Rafferty promises ‘an exciting fight’ against Tom Hill

Newswire
Jack Rafferty
Rafferty relishing his toughest test yet | Pic: MTK Global

Rafferty relishing his toughest test yet

Shaw boxer Jack Rafferty is excited to test his skills against a dangerous opponent when he goes up against Tom Hill on Sunday’s must-see MTK Fight Night event.

Unbeaten Rafferty (12-0, 7 KOs) faces former Northern Area title challenger Hill (9-1, 2 KOs) on a huge card at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and worldwide on IFL TV.

It will be the first eight-round fight of Rafferty’s career, and he’s looking forward to challenging himself against an opponent that will be coming to win.

Rafferty said: “I cannot wait to be back in that ring. I can’t thank MTK Global enough for getting me a fight under these circumstances as there are many boxers out there wanting to be in my position.

“This is definitely my hardest fight to date. I think it will bring the best out in me as he is coming to win. In some of the fights I have been in they have just wanted to survive the fight. I know he is a tall boxer with the height and reach and can mix it up, so I know it will be an exciting fight as we will both be on our game.

“My trainer Steve Maylett has gone through this already when Liam Taylor fought at this venue, so he knows the set up and how it runs, so it will make the experience a little smoother.

“When I win this fight I would like to be out again hopefully before the end of the year if possible. I want to keep climbing up the rankings and maybe get a 10 round fight or a title shot if possible.”

Also on the bill on Sunday is a superb fight between two unbeaten fighters, as Michael McKinson takes on Martin Harkin, while recent world title challenger Jay Harris defends his Commonwealth flyweight title against Marcel Braithwaite.

Elsewhere, former world champion Paul Butler goes up against Ryan Walker, Jordan Reynolds makes his professional debut against Scott James, Lewie Edmondson faces Andy Bishop, and Paul McCullagh enters the paid ranks.

BoxingLatest News

