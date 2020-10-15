Search
Boxing

Paul Butler watched one minute of Ryan Walker vs Lee McGregor – I’ve seen enough to exploit

Newswire
Paul Butler
Paul Butler: I've seen how to exploit Ryan Walker | Pic: MTK Global

Paul Butler makes his highly-anticipated return to the ring when he takes on Ryan Walker on Sunday’s huge MTK Fight Night – and the Ellesmere Port man feels he has seen enough to exploit his opponent’s weaknesses.

Advertisements

Former world champion Butler (31-2, 15 KOs) faces Walker (11-2, 2 KOs) on a huge card at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and worldwide on IFL TV.

Walker was in action against Lee McGregor during an action-packed MTK Fight Night in August, and Butler has revealed that he accepted this weekend’s fight after watching just one minute of that bout.

Butler said: “I’m buzzing that MTK Global have got me out so quick. Before I signed I didn’t think I’d be boxing this year, so I’m over the moon they’ve got me out.

“I don’t know too much about Ryan Walker. I looked through his record and watched about 1 minute of him against Lee McGregor and accepted the fight. From what I’ve seen of him, he’s a game kid and will come to win, so he’s not coming to make the numbers up.

“I’ll sit down and watch the full fight of him and McGregor a few times before I get in there on fight night. With me only watching a minute and accepting it, I’ve seen enough to exploit.

“Fighting in a empty arena doesn’t phase me in the slightest. I’m going there to do a job and in good fashion. When I’m fighting in big arenas there is only a handful of voices I hear that I take notice of anyway, and that’s my corner and me dad.

“Hopefully this fight pushes me up to number 2 with the IBF as I’m making championship weight. Then we will see what happens from there.”

Also on the bill on Sunday is a superb fight between two unbeaten fighters, as Michael McKinson takes on Martin Harkin, while recent world title challenger Jay Harris defends his Commonwealth flyweight title against Marcel Braithwaite.

Elsewhere, Jack Rafferty goes up against Tom Hill, Jordan Reynolds makes his professional debut against Scott James, Lewie Edmondson faces Andy Bishop, and Paul McCullagh enters the paid ranks.

Advertisements

Share This

More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

Golden Contract final set for Dec 2, Bolotniks vs Michel, plus Dickens vs Walsh

Boxing 0
The highly-anticipated Golden Contract finals will take place at Production Park Studios in Wakefield on Wednesday 2 December, featuring the rescheduled featherweight final between...
Read more

Tursynbay Kulakhmet faces Macaulay McGowan in title fight, Nov 11

Boxing 0
Kazakhstan superstar Tursynbay Kulakhmet will have his first fight in the UK next month, when he takes on undefeated Macaulay McGowan for the vacant...
Read more

Marcel Braithwaite primed for Jay Harris battle at Sunday’s MTK Fight Night

Boxing 0
Marcel Braithwaite knows a win over Jay Harris can see him gatecrash the top of the flyweight division when they meet on Sunday's action-packed...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

MMA

Bellator 249 weigh-in results: Cyborg vs Blencowe – featherweight title official (video)

0
Bellator 249 takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on October 15. In the main event Cris Cyborg defends her featherweight title...
Read more
UFC

Full Fight: Justin Gaethje dominates Tony Ferguson to take UFC interim lightweight title

0
Interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje meets the reigning 155-pound kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov on October 24. The pair battles it out in the main event...
Read more
Boxing

Lomachenko vs Lopez: Blood Sweat and Tears – Behind the Scenes Part 2 (video)

0
Unified WBO, WBA and WBC lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko meets IBF lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez in the championship unification this coming Saturday,...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Paul Butler watched one minute of Ryan Walker vs Lee McGregor – I’ve seen enough to exploit

0
Paul Butler makes his highly-anticipated return to the ring when he takes on Ryan Walker on Sunday's huge MTK Fight Night - and the...
Read more
Entertainment

Fightlore: Preview Nick Diaz vs Joe Riggs brawl in the hospital (video)

0
The UFC released another preview of UFC Fight Pass original series "Fightlore". The video titled "ER Brawl" covers the happenings post-fight between Nick Diaz...
Read more
MMA

Bellator 249 weigh-in results: Cyborg vs Blencowe – featherweight title official (video)

0
Bellator 249 takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on October 15. In the main event Cris Cyborg defends her featherweight title...
Read more
UFC

Full Fight: Justin Gaethje dominates Tony Ferguson to take UFC interim lightweight title

0
Interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje meets the reigning 155-pound kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov on October 24. The pair battles it out in the main event...
Read more
Boxing

Lomachenko vs Lopez: Blood Sweat and Tears – Behind the Scenes Part 2 (video)

0
Unified WBO, WBA and WBC lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko meets IBF lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez in the championship unification this coming Saturday,...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Bellator 249: Cyborg vs. Blencowe

October 15, 2020

MMA

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez

October 17, 2020

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie

October 17, 2020

MMA

Thai Fight: Begins

October 17, 2020

Muay Thai

In Case You Missed It

UFC

Video: Joaquin Buckley KO’s Impa Kasanganay with spinning back kick at UFC Fight Island 5

0
UFC Fight Island 5 has just produced one of the most spectacular knockouts in MMA history on October 11 on Yas Island in Abu...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097