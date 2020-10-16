Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe full fight video highlights from Bellator 249

Cris Cyborg and Arlene Blencowe squared off on October 15 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. The contest featured the defending featherweight champion up against challenger, battling it out in the headliner of Bellator 249 live on CBS Sports Network.

The scheduled for five rounds women’s MMA championship bout didn’t go the distance. Cyborg put on a total domination, unloading a barrage of strikes to ultimately claim the win and retain her by belt by submission at 2 minutes and 36 seconds into Round 2.

You can watch Cyborg vs Blencowe full fight video highlights below (from walk out to result).

Total. Domination.



The featherweight title has been defended and @criscyborg gets her first win by submission. pic.twitter.com/qaA6PsJEe2 — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) October 16, 2020

.@CrisCyborg sweeps the leg and gets the takedown midway through round 1??.



We are live NOW on @CBSSportsNet.#Bellator249 pic.twitter.com/Ts9tjQTDa5 — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 16, 2020

And here we go! @CrisCyborg defends her featherweight title against @ArleneAngerfist NOW on CBS Sports Network! pic.twitter.com/IdMn7M93TI — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) October 16, 2020

The Champ is here! @CrisCyborg makes her way to the cage to defend her title NOW!



Tune in to see her #Bellator249 main event bout with @CBSSportsNet LIVE & FREE.#MMA pic.twitter.com/znjNTqzt2v — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 16, 2020

As for official fight stats – in addition to a pair of takedowns, Cyborg landed 52 strikes, while Blencowe delivered 4. This includes 32 punches and 12 kicks from champion of Brazil, and 3 punches and 1 kick from challenger of Australia.

Now that is a lopsided fight ? pic.twitter.com/4ERjT1pSIf — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) October 16, 2020

With the win Cris Cyborg updated her record to 23-2, 1 NC and secured the third win in a row. It was her first career victory by submission. Earlier she scored 18 KOs/TKOs out of 23 victorious bouts in total.

Ultimately, Cyborg made her first successful Bellator women’s featherweight title defense. She claimed the belt against former champion Julia Budd via fourth-round stoppage in January.

Arlene Blencowe dropped to 13-8, which snapped her three-fight win streak.

The full fight results from Bellator 249 can be found here.