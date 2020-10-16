Search
MMA

Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe full fight video highlights from Bellator 249

Parviz Iskenderov
Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe
Cris Cyborg dominates Arlene Blencowe in Bellator 249 main event | Pic: Twitter Bellator MMA

Cris Cyborg submits Arlene Blencowe to retain featherweight title in Bellator 249 main event

Cris Cyborg and Arlene Blencowe squared off on October 15 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. The contest featured the defending featherweight champion up against challenger, battling it out in the headliner of Bellator 249 live on CBS Sports Network.

Advertisements

The scheduled for five rounds women’s MMA championship bout didn’t go the distance. Cyborg put on a total domination, unloading a barrage of strikes to ultimately claim the win and retain her by belt by submission at 2 minutes and 36 seconds into Round 2.

You can watch Cyborg vs Blencowe full fight video highlights below (from walk out to result).

As for official fight stats – in addition to a pair of takedowns, Cyborg landed 52 strikes, while Blencowe delivered 4. This includes 32 punches and 12 kicks from champion of Brazil, and 3 punches and 1 kick from challenger of Australia.

With the win Cris Cyborg updated her record to 23-2, 1 NC and secured the third win in a row. It was her first career victory by submission. Earlier she scored 18 KOs/TKOs out of 23 victorious bouts in total.

Ultimately, Cyborg made her first successful Bellator women’s featherweight title defense. She claimed the belt against former champion Julia Budd via fourth-round stoppage in January.

Arlene Blencowe dropped to 13-8, which snapped her three-fight win streak.

The full fight results from Bellator 249 can be found here.

Advertisements

Share This

More
FeaturedMMAResults

Add a comment

Related

Best Shots: Cris Cyborg domination of Arlene Blencowe in photos

MMA 0
Enjoy some of the best fight action photos featuring featherweight champion Cris Cyborg in defense of her title against Arlene Belncowe in...
Read more

Bellator MMA Featherweight World Grand Prix resumes on Nov 12

MMA 0
The Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix resumes Thursday, Nov. 12 with two quarterfinal matchups set to take place, as champ Patricio “Pitbull” (30-14) defends...
Read more

Bellator 249 results, Cyborg vs Blencowe

MMA 0
Bellator 249 takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on October 15. In the main event live on CBS Sports Network (start...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

MMA

Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe full fight video highlights from Bellator 249

0
Cris Cyborg and Arlene Blencowe squared off on October 15 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. The contest featured the defending...
Read more
Kickboxing

Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi once again in jeopardy – partial lockdown announced in Holland

0
K-1 legend Badr Hari is scheduled to face fellow-heavyweight Benjamin Adegbuyi on November 7. The bout is set to headline GLORY Kickboxing...
Read more
Entertainment

Fightlore: Preview Nick Diaz vs Joe Riggs brawl in the hospital (video)

0
The UFC released another preview of UFC Fight Pass original series "Fightlore". The video titled "ER Brawl" covers the happenings post-fight between Nick Diaz...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

MMA

Best Shots: Cris Cyborg domination of Arlene Blencowe in photos

0
Enjoy some of the best fight action photos featuring featherweight champion Cris Cyborg in defense of her title against Arlene Belncowe in...
Read more
Kickboxing

Full Fight: Cristian Bosch KO’s Alessandro Benacci to take WKN Cruiserweight title

0
Over the course of their respective careers Cristian Bosch of Argentina and Alessandro Benacci of Brazil shared the squared circle twice. Today...
Read more
MMA

Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe full fight video highlights from Bellator 249

0
Cris Cyborg and Arlene Blencowe squared off on October 15 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. The contest featured the defending...
Read more
Video

Watch ONE Championship: Reign of Dynasties 2 full event video live stream – 11:30 pm AEDT

0
The second edition of ONE Championship: Reign of Dynasties features a series of kickboxing, MMA and Muay Thai bouts tonight, October 16 from Singapore...
Read more
Boxing

Amansio Paraschiv joins MTK Global, faces Scott James on Oct 18 as Jordan Reynolds out

0
Born in Romania and now based in Essex, unbeaten Amansio Paraschiv (2-0) has won both of his professional boxing fights, along with multiple world...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Bellator 249: Cyborg vs. Blencowe

October 15, 2020

MMA

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez

October 17, 2020

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie

October 17, 2020

MMA

Thai Fight: Begins

October 17, 2020

Muay Thai

In Case You Missed It

UFC

Video: Joaquin Buckley KO’s Impa Kasanganay with spinning back kick at UFC Fight Island 5

0
UFC Fight Island 5 has just produced one of the most spectacular knockouts in MMA history on October 11 on Yas Island in Abu...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097