Search
MMA

Bellator 249 results, Cyborg vs Blencowe

Newswire
Bellator 249 Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe
Cris Cyborg and Arlene Blencowe at the weigh-ins | Pic: Bellator MMA

Bellator 249 takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on October 15. In the main event live on CBS Sports Network (start time here) Cris Cyborg defends her feathwerweight title against Arlene Blencowe.

Advertisements

In the co-main event Patricky “Pitbull” meets Jaleel Willis at lightweight. The full fight card can be found below (weigh-in results here).

Get Bellator 249 results below.

Bellator 249: Cyborg vs. Blencowe results

Main Card

Cris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe

Patricky “Pitbull” Freire vs. Jaleel Willis – cancelled (Freire not cleared by commission due to undisclosed medical issue)

Leandro Higo def. Ricky Bandejas by submission (rear-naked choke, R2 at 2:32)

Steve Mowry def. Shawn Teed by TKO (knee and punches, R1 at 4:22)

Saad Awad vs. Mandel Nallo – ends in NC (accidental strike, R1 at 1:44)

Preliminary Card

Andrew Kapel def. Joseph Creer by TKO (doctor stoppage, R2 at 5:00)

Kemran Lachinov def. Kyle Crutchmer by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Christian Edwards def. Hamza Salim by submission (rear-naked choke, R2 at 1:28)

Da’Mon Blackshear def. Mike Kimbel by submission (rear-naked choke, R2 at 4:14)

Aviv Gozali def. Logan Neal by submission (Kimura, R1 at 3:22)

Albert Gonzales def. Kastriot Xhema by TKO (retirement, R2 at 5:00)

Advertisements

Share This

More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAResults

Add a comment

Related

Bellator MMA Featherweight World Grand Prix resumes on Nov 12

MMA 0
The Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix resumes Thursday, Nov. 12 with two quarterfinal matchups set to take place, as champ Patricio “Pitbull” (30-14) defends...
Read more

Bellator 249: Cyborg vs Blencowe weigh-in faceoffs (photos)

MMA 0
Following the official Bellator 249 weigh-in ceremony (results and video here) the fighters came face to face ahead of their respective bouts...
Read more

Bellator 249 weigh-in results: Cyborg vs Blencowe – featherweight title official (video)

MMA 0
Bellator 249 takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on October 15. In the main event Cris Cyborg defends her featherweight title...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

MMA

Bellator 249 results, Cyborg vs Blencowe

0
Bellator 249 takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on October 15. In the main event live on CBS Sports Network (start...
Read more
Kickboxing

Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi once again in jeopardy – partial lockdown announced in Holland

0
K-1 legend Badr Hari is scheduled to face fellow-heavyweight Benjamin Adegbuyi on November 7. The bout is set to headline GLORY Kickboxing...
Read more
Entertainment

Fightlore: Preview Nick Diaz vs Joe Riggs brawl in the hospital (video)

0
The UFC released another preview of UFC Fight Pass original series "Fightlore". The video titled "ER Brawl" covers the happenings post-fight between Nick Diaz...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Amansio Paraschiv joins MTK Global, faces Scott James on Oct 18 as Jordan Reynolds out

0
Born in Romania and now based in Essex, unbeaten Amansio Paraschiv (2-0) has won both of his professional boxing fights, along with multiple world...
Read more
MMA

Bellator MMA Featherweight World Grand Prix resumes on Nov 12

0
The Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix resumes Thursday, Nov. 12 with two quarterfinal matchups set to take place, as champ Patricio “Pitbull” (30-14) defends...
Read more
Boxing

Tom Hill faces Jack Rafferty in front of no fans – ‘It will be a weird experience’

0
Tom Hill feels the loss he suffered earlier in his career has helped him become better than ever for his showdown with Jack Rafferty...
Read more
Boxing

Sergey Lipinets faces Custio Clayton for interim IBF welterweight belt, Kudratillo Abdukakhorov out

0
Former world champion Sergey Lipinets will now face unbeaten Custio Clayton for the Interim IBF Welterweight Title headlining action live on SHOWTIME Saturday, October...
Read more
Boxing

Ryan Walker 100 per cent focused on Paul Butler fight

0
Ryan Walker feels he has been given a second chance to prove himself as he prepares to take on Paul Butler on Sunday's action-packed...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Bellator 249: Cyborg vs. Blencowe

October 15, 2020

MMA

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez

October 17, 2020

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie

October 17, 2020

MMA

Thai Fight: Begins

October 17, 2020

Muay Thai

In Case You Missed It

UFC

Video: Joaquin Buckley KO’s Impa Kasanganay with spinning back kick at UFC Fight Island 5

0
UFC Fight Island 5 has just produced one of the most spectacular knockouts in MMA history on October 11 on Yas Island in Abu...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097