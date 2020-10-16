Bellator 249 results, Cyborg vs Blencowe

Bellator 249 takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on October 15. In the main event live on CBS Sports Network (start time here) Cris Cyborg defends her feathwerweight title against Arlene Blencowe.

Advertisements

In the co-main event Patricky “Pitbull” meets Jaleel Willis at lightweight. The full fight card can be found below (weigh-in results here).

Get Bellator 249 results below.

Bellator 249: Cyborg vs. Blencowe results

Main Card

Cris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe

Patricky “Pitbull” Freire vs. Jaleel Willis – cancelled (Freire not cleared by commission due to undisclosed medical issue)

Leandro Higo def. Ricky Bandejas by submission (rear-naked choke, R2 at 2:32)

Steve Mowry def. Shawn Teed by TKO (knee and punches, R1 at 4:22)

Saad Awad vs. Mandel Nallo – ends in NC (accidental strike, R1 at 1:44)

Preliminary Card

Andrew Kapel def. Joseph Creer by TKO (doctor stoppage, R2 at 5:00)

Kemran Lachinov def. Kyle Crutchmer by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Christian Edwards def. Hamza Salim by submission (rear-naked choke, R2 at 1:28)

Da’Mon Blackshear def. Mike Kimbel by submission (rear-naked choke, R2 at 4:14)

Aviv Gozali def. Logan Neal by submission (Kimura, R1 at 3:22)

Albert Gonzales def. Kastriot Xhema by TKO (retirement, R2 at 5:00)