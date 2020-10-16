Search
Full Fight: Cristian Bosch KO’s Alessandro Benacci to take WKN Cruiserweight title

Newswire

Simply the Best 2 Caseros: Bosch vs. Benacci

Over the course of their respective careers Cristian Bosch of Argentina and Alessandro Benacci of Brazil shared the squared circle twice. Today World Kickboxing Network released the full fight video of their first fight, going back to December 2014, when the pair battled it out for WKN Cruiserweight title in the main event of Simply the Best 2 Caseros. You can watch it up top.

