Watch ONE Championship: Reign of Dynasties 2 full event video live stream – 11:30 pm AEDT

The second edition of ONE Championship: Reign of Dynasties features a series of kickboxing, MMA and Muay Thai bouts tonight, October 16 from Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In the main event Zhang Chenglong meets Hiroki Akimoto in a super bantamweight kickboxing bout. In the co-main event Zhang Chunyu faces Sagetdao Petpayathai in a featherweight Muay Thai matchup. No titles are on the line.

The fight fans can watch ONE Championship: Reign of Dynasties 2 live on FIGHTMAG (featured video up top). The start time in Australia is scheduled for 11:30 pm AEDT / 8:30 pm AWST.

The international broadcast details, announced by the promotion, can be found here. The full fight card can be found below.

ONE Reign of Dynasties 2 fight card

Hiroki Akimoto vs. Zhang Chenglong, bantamweight kickboxing

Sagetdao Petpayathai vs. Zhang Chunyu, featherweight Muay Thai

Keanu Subba vs. Tang Kai, featherweight MMA

Azwan Che Wil vs. Wang Wenfeng, flyweight Muay Thai

Ryuto Sawada vs. Miao Li Tao, strawweight MMA

Mohammed Bin Mahmoud vs. Han Zi Hao, bantamweight Muay Thai

