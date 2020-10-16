Search
Boxing

Ryan Walker 100 per cent focused on Paul Butler fight

Newswire
Ryan Walker
Ryan Walker in his fight against Lee McGregor | Pic: MTK Global

Walker: I've learned from my mistakes

Ryan Walker feels he has been given a second chance to prove himself as he prepares to take on Paul Butler on Sunday’s action-packed MTK Fight Night event.

Walker (11-2, 2 KOs) goes up against former world champion Butler (31-2, 15 KOs) on a huge card at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and worldwide on IFL TV.

Former Southern Area champion Walker has been sparring with recent foe Lee McGregor in the build-up to the fight, and he feels he has learned plenty to give him the edge this weekend.

Walker said: “I’ve got a second chance to prove myself on a big platform and I’ve had time to work on things that will make sure I’m ready come fight night. I’ve known about Butler for a while now, he has been at world level so I’m expecting a good scrap.

“Me and Lee McGregor have had wars in sparring since our fight. I’ve had to up my level of competitive sparring and that’s the best way to learn and correct all mistakes, so I’ve come on a lot.”

“I feel much more confident going into this now that I know what to expect. This fight will open a lot of doors for me and it’s a massive opportunity. I’m 100% focused on this fight and not looking past it.”

Also on the bill on Sunday is a superb fight between two unbeaten fighters, as Michael McKinson takes on Martin Harkin, while recent world title challenger Jay Harris defends his Commonwealth flyweight title against Marcel Braithwaite.

Elsewhere, Jack Rafferty goes up against Tom Hill, Lewie Edmondson faces Andy Bishop, and Paul McCullagh enters the paid ranks.

BoxingLatest News

