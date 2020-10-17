BRAVE CF 44: Cleiton Silva defends lightweight title against Amin Ayoub, Nov 5

After the successful Kombat Kingdom series, BRAVE Combat Federation returns to its home in the Kingdom of Bahrain with two stacked fight cards, with the first of them, BRAVE CF 44 on November 5, being headlined by a title fight. The reigning, defending Lightweight champion Cleiton “Predator” Silva will put his crown up for grabs when he faces off against Amin “Fierceness” Ayoub.

Cleiton had a meteoric rise through the ranks at BRAVE CF after making his debut in early 2018, with a bloody victory over perennial contender Ahmed Amir. The Brazilian striker showed how well-rounded he has become after his next two BRAVE CF wins came by way of submission.

First, at BRAVE CF 15, he fought exciting young south-american prospect Marcelo Bustos, and locked in a rear-naked choke in the first round. The win earned him a title shot against his compatriot Luan “Miau” Santiago.

The rivalry between the two men became the biggest talking point of Brazilian MMA in 2019, as they exchanged heated trash talk in the build-up to BRAVE CF 25. In the end, “Predator” needed less than a minute to grab the title from Santiago with an incredible back take that led to another rear-naked choke win on his record.

Now established as the best Lightweight in the BRAVE CF roster, Cleiton will defend his title against Amin Ayoub, who is riding a six-fight win streak. “Fierceness” made his BRAVE CF debut last year and finished Djamil Chan with a guillotine choke in the third round.

Despite starting off his martial arts journey in kickboxing, Ayoub has developed a feared submission game, tapping out his opponents in 8 of his 14 pro wins. A former two-weight Arab champion, Amin is hoping to emulate this feat on the world stage at BRAVE CF, starting with a win over Cleiton “Predator”.