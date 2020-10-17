Search
Martin Harkin expecting a tough fight against Michael McKinson

Martin Harkin
Martin Harkin | Pic: MTK Global

Martin Harkin: I don't care if Michael McKinson is overlooking me

Martin Harkin isn’t allowing Michael McKinson’s talk of bigger fights to distract him ahead of their showdown on Sunday’s must-see MTK Fight Night event.

Unbeaten Harkin (13-0, 5 KOs) faces fellow undefeated fighter McKinson (18-0, 2 KOs) on a huge card at Production Park Studios in Wakefield this weekend, live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and worldwide on IFL TV.

McKinson has made it clear that he wants to be involved in some huge fights after this, but Harkin insists he’ll throw a spanner in the works.

Harkin said: “I’m focused on taking his position in the rankings. Once I beat him, everyone will know who I am and a lot of doors will open for me.

“If McKinson is overlooking me I’m not bothered, that’s his approach. I just concentrate on myself. It’s unfortunate that fans can’t be at the show, but I’ll be too focused on the job to notice.

“I’m expecting a tough fight against McKinson, but I’m more than ready to show everybody what I am capable of.”

Also on the bill on Sunday is a superb fight as Jay Harris defends his Commonwealth flyweight title against Marcel Braithwaite, while former world champion Paul Butler goes up against Ryan Walker.

Elsewhere, Jack Rafferty takes on Tom Hill, Lewie Edmondson faces Andy Bishop, and Paul McCullagh enters the paid ranks against Ben Thomas.

BoxingLatest News

