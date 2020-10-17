Search
Boxing

Tom Hill and Lewie Edmondson positive for COVID-19, out of MTK Fight Night on Oct 18

Newswire
MTK Fight Night
MTK Fight Night

MTK Fight Night Update: COVID-19 Testing

Following the COVID-19 testing, there were positive tests for Tom Hill and Lewie Edmondson, meaning this weekend’s fights between Tom Hill and Jack Rafferty, and Lewie Edmondson and Andy Bishop have unfortunately had to be called off.

Advertisements

All other fighters and their teams tested negative. Sunday’s MTK Fight Night show proceeds with four fights, including Michael McKinson vs. Martin Harkin, Jay Harris vs. Marcel Braithwaite, Paul Butler vs. Ryan Walker, and Paul McCullagh vs. Ben Thomas.

The event on Sunday takes place at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and worldwide on IFL TV.

Share This

More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

Martin Harkin expecting a tough fight against Michael McKinson

Boxing 0
Martin Harkin isn't allowing Michael McKinson's talk of bigger fights to distract him ahead of their showdown on Sunday's must-see MTK Fight Night event. Unbeaten...
Read more

Amansio Paraschiv joins MTK Global, faces Scott James on Oct 18 as Jordan Reynolds out

Boxing 0
Born in Romania and now based in Essex, unbeaten Amansio Paraschiv (2-0) has won both of his professional boxing fights, along with multiple world...
Read more

Tom Hill faces Jack Rafferty in front of no fans – ‘It will be a weird experience’

Boxing 0
Tom Hill feels the loss he suffered earlier in his career has helped him become better than ever for his showdown with Jack Rafferty...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Muay Thai

Thai Fight: Begins live stream video – full event, Saenchai headlines

0
Thai Fight: Begins features a series of Muay Thai and Kard Chuek bouts live from CentralPlaza WestGate in Bang Yai, Nonthaburi Province, Thailand on...
Read more
Boxing

Lomachenko vs Lopez weigh-in results – unified lightweight championship official

0
Unified lightweight championship has been made official as both champions, Vasyl Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez, came on weight. The pair battles it out in...
Read more
Kickboxing

Rico Verhoeven vs Jamal Ben Saddik 3 date planned for 2021 – GLORY Kickboxing

0
The trilogy fight between Rico Verhoeven and Jamal Ben Saddik has been announced. The reigning GLORY Kickboxing heavyweight champion is expected to...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Muay Thai

Thai Fight: Begins results, Saenchai vs Ganji

0
Thai Fight: Begins takes place at CentralPlaza WestGate in Bang Yai, Nonthaburi Province, Thailand on Saturday, October 17. In the main event Saenchai faces...
Read more
Boxing

Tom Hill and Lewie Edmondson positive for COVID-19, out of MTK Fight Night on Oct 18

0
Following the COVID-19 testing, there were positive tests for Tom Hill and Lewie Edmondson, meaning this weekend's fights between Tom Hill and Jack Rafferty,...
Read more
Muay Thai

Thai Fight: Begins live stream video – full event, Saenchai headlines

0
Thai Fight: Begins features a series of Muay Thai and Kard Chuek bouts live from CentralPlaza WestGate in Bang Yai, Nonthaburi Province, Thailand on...
Read more
Boxing

Luis Ortiz vs Alexander Flores tops PBC Fight Night on FS1 and FOX Deportes, Nov 7

0
Top heavyweight contender Luis "King Kong" Ortiz will headline a stacked night of heavyweight action when he takes on Alexander "The Great" Flores in...
Read more
Boxing

Martin Harkin expecting a tough fight against Michael McKinson

0
Martin Harkin isn't allowing Michael McKinson's talk of bigger fights to distract him ahead of their showdown on Sunday's must-see MTK Fight Night event. Unbeaten...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Thai Fight: Begins

October 17, 2020

Muay Thai

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez

October 17, 2020

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie

October 17, 2020

MMA

UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje

October 15, 2020

MMA

In Case You Missed It

MMA

Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe full fight video highlights from Bellator 249

0
Cris Cyborg and Arlene Blencowe squared off on October 15 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. The contest featured the defending...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097