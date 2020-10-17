Tom Hill and Lewie Edmondson positive for COVID-19, out of MTK Fight Night on Oct 18

Following the COVID-19 testing, there were positive tests for Tom Hill and Lewie Edmondson, meaning this weekend’s fights between Tom Hill and Jack Rafferty, and Lewie Edmondson and Andy Bishop have unfortunately had to be called off.

All other fighters and their teams tested negative. Sunday’s MTK Fight Night show proceeds with four fights, including Michael McKinson vs. Martin Harkin, Jay Harris vs. Marcel Braithwaite, Paul Butler vs. Ryan Walker, and Paul McCullagh vs. Ben Thomas.

The event on Sunday takes place at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and worldwide on IFL TV.