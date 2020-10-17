ONE Championship: Reign of Dynasties 2 results, Hiroki Akimoto vs Zhang Chenglong

ONE Championship: Reign of Dynasties 2 features a series of kickboxing, MMA and Muay Thai bouts at Singapore Indoor Stadium on October 16. The full event video can be found here.
The headline-bout is a super bantamweight kickboxing matchup between Zhang Chenglong and Hiroki Akimoto. The co-headline bout is a featherweight Muay Thai contest between Zhang Chunyu and Sagetdao Petpayathai. No title bouts are featured on the card.
Get ONE Championship: Reign of Dynasties 2 results below.
ONE: Reign of Dynasties 2 results
Hiroki Akimoto def. Zhang Chenglong by split decision
Sagetdao Petpayathai def. Zhang Chunyu by unanimous decision
Tang Kai def. Keanu Subba by unanimous decision
Wang Wenfeng def. Azwan Che Wil by unanimous decision
Ryuto Sawada def. Miao Li Tao by unanimous decision
Han Zi Hao def. Mohammed Bin Mahmoud by KO (R3 at 0:49)