ONE Championship: Reign of Dynasties 2 results, Hiroki Akimoto vs Zhang Chenglong

ONE Championship: Reign of Dynasties 2 features a series of kickboxing, MMA and Muay Thai bouts at Singapore Indoor Stadium on October 16. The full event video can be found here.

The headline-bout is a super bantamweight kickboxing matchup between Zhang Chenglong and Hiroki Akimoto. The co-headline bout is a featherweight Muay Thai contest between Zhang Chunyu and Sagetdao Petpayathai. No title bouts are featured on the card.

Get ONE Championship: Reign of Dynasties 2 results below.

ONE: Reign of Dynasties 2 results

Hiroki Akimoto def. Zhang Chenglong by split decision

Sagetdao Petpayathai def. Zhang Chunyu by unanimous decision

Tang Kai def. Keanu Subba by unanimous decision

Wang Wenfeng def. Azwan Che Wil by unanimous decision

Ryuto Sawada def. Miao Li Tao by unanimous decision

Han Zi Hao def. Mohammed Bin Mahmoud by KO (R3 at 0:49)