ONE Championship: Reign of Dynasties 2 results, Hiroki Akimoto vs Zhang Chenglong

Zhang Chenglong vs Hiroki Akimoto
Zhang Chenglong vs Hiroki Akimoto | Pic: ONE Championship

ONE Championship: Reign of Dynasties 2 features a series of kickboxing, MMA and Muay Thai bouts at Singapore Indoor Stadium on October 16. The full event video can be found here.

The headline-bout is a super bantamweight kickboxing matchup between Zhang Chenglong and Hiroki Akimoto. The co-headline bout is a featherweight Muay Thai contest between Zhang Chunyu and Sagetdao Petpayathai. No title bouts are featured on the card.

Get ONE Championship: Reign of Dynasties 2 results below.

ONE: Reign of Dynasties 2 results

Hiroki Akimoto def. Zhang Chenglong by split decision

Sagetdao Petpayathai def. Zhang Chunyu by unanimous decision

Tang Kai def. Keanu Subba by unanimous decision

Wang Wenfeng def. Azwan Che Wil by unanimous decision

Ryuto Sawada def. Miao Li Tao by unanimous decision

Han Zi Hao def. Mohammed Bin Mahmoud by KO (R3 at 0:49)

Related

ONE Championship: Reign of Dynasties 2 full event video

Video 0
The second edition of ONE Championship: Reign of Dynasties features a series of kickboxing, MMA and Muay Thai bouts tonight, October 16 from Singapore...
Four MMA title bouts headline ONE Championship: Inside the Matrix in Singapore

Press Release 0
The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship (ONE), today announced ONE: Inside the Matrix, which will be broadcast live on...
Best Shots: ONE Championship ‘Reign of Dynasties’ in photos

Photos 0
ONE Championship: Reign of Dynasties was held on October 9, 2020 in Singapore. In the main event Sam-A Gaiyanghadao retained his strawweight...
