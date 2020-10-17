Search
Rico Verhoeven vs Jamal Ben Saddik 3 date planned for 2021 – GLORY Kickboxing

Parviz Iskenderov
Rico Verhoeven
Rico Verhoeven in December 2019 rematch against Badr Hari | Pic: GLORY Kickboxing

The trilogy fight between Rico Verhoeven and Jamal Ben Saddik has been announced. The reigning GLORY Kickboxing heavyweight champion is expected to make the tenth defense of his title against top contender at the event in 2021.

Verhoeven and Ben Saddik first met in March 2011 at the “It’s Showtime” event in Amsterdam. The latter claimed the win via stoppage in the second round. The rematch in December 2017 in Rotterdam ended in favor of “The King of Kickboxing”, who took the revenge via fifth-round TKO (full fight video here).

In his previous outing in December 2019 Rico Verhoeven faced Badr Hari in the rematch. Although being dropped twice, he retained his belt via third-round TKO after his opponent suffered leg injury and was unable to continue.

“I was losing, but I was still in the fight,” Verhoeven said after the bout. “It’s not over until the fifth bell rings. The fight isn’t over until it’s over.”

Prior to that Verhoeven won eleven bouts in a row, including victories over Guto Inocente, Mladen Brestovac, Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva, among others.

Jamal Ben Saddik last fought in December 2018, winning three bouts during one evening. Going though Junior Tafa, Guto Inocente and Benjamin Adegbuyi, he became the winner of Glory Heavyweight Grand Prix.

The exact Rico vs Jamal 3 date, as well as the location, is yet to be determined. More details are expected to be revealed after GLORY 76: Badr vs Benny that is currently scheduled for November 7.

Rico Verhoeven vs Jamal Ben Saddik 3
Rico Verhoeven vs Jamal Ben Saddik 3 / Poster

GLORY 76: Badr vs Benny is as yet unaffected by the more strict measures against COVID-19 in the Netherlands – four-week partial lockdown kicked off on Wednesday.

The promotion is “seeking final approvals and collaborating closely with local authorities to host GLORY 76 in a safe manner for all athletes, partners and staff involved,” reads the announcement.

GLORY 76 is headlined by a long-awaited matchup between K-1 legend Badr Hari and fellow-heavyweight Benjamin Adegbuyi. The contest features ranked No.3 up against No.2 heavyweight contender in a three-round battle.

One can assume that the winner of Rico vs Jamal 3 is to face the winner of Badr vs Benny at the future event.

In addition the promotion announced a new TV deal with Spike Netherlands. Kickboxing fans can watch GLORY 76: Badr vs Benny live on pay-per-view, with the announced cost of €12.99, which makes it approximately $15.25 USD, $21.49 AUD.

Rico Verhoeven vs Jamal Ben Saddik 3 is set to continue the scheduled three-event action on Spike.

