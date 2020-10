Thai Fight: Begins results, Saenchai vs Ganji

Thai Fight: Begins takes place at CentralPlaza WestGate in Bang Yai, Nonthaburi Province, Thailand on Saturday, October 17. In the main event Saenchai faces off Esmail Ganji. The rest of ten-fight card features a series of bouts in Muay Thai and Kard Chuek, where rope is used around hand and forearm instead of the boxing gloves.

The event start time is set for 6 pm Bangkok time, which in Australia converts to 10 pm AEDT / 7 pm AWST. The fight fans can watch the full event video live stream here.

Get Thai Fight: Begins results below.

Thai Fight: Begins results

Saenchai P.K.Saenchai Muaythai Gym vs. Esmail Ganji

P.T .T V.Rujirawong vs. Vladimir Oparin

Kitti Sor.Jor.Danrayong vs. Nata Gomes

Tengnueng Sitjesairoong vs. Mikhail Vetrila

Saiyok Pumphanmuang vs. Atin Gaur

Saensatharn P.K.Saenchai Muaythai Gym vs. Mohammadhosein Doroudian

Petchjeeja Lukjaoporongtom vs. Barbara Aguiar

Iquezang Kor.Rungthanakeat vs. Gladstone Martin-Allen

Payak-Samui Lukjaoporongtom def. Fabio Reis by decision

Kompikart Mor.Rattana Bundit Sor. Tawanrung def. Thiago Teixeira by decision