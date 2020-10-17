UFC Fight Island 6 start time, USA, Australia, how to watch, Ortega vs Korean Zombie, card

UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie takes place at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE aka “Fight Island”. The fight card features eleven bouts.

In the main event former featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega (14-1) returns to action after almost two years of layoff, taking on Chan Sung Jung aka “The Korean Zombie” (16-5). The contest is expected to determine the next in line to challenger for a 145-pound UFC title against current champion Alexander Volkanovski.

The co-main event is the women’s MMA bout between former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade (20-3) and Katlyn Chookagian (14-3). The pair squares off at flyweight.

Among other bouts, two Australian MMA fighters partake in the UFC Fight Island 6 event. Jimmy Crute from Singleton squares off against Modestas Bukauskas on the main card at light heavyweight, and his NSW-fellow Jamie Mullarkey from Central Coast takes on Fares Ziam on the undercard at lightweight.

The full fight card can be found below. Weigh-in results here.

UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Korean Zombie start time in the United States

MMA fans in the US can watch UFC Fight Island 6: Ortega vs Korean Zombie live and exclusive on ESPN Plus in English and Spanish. The main card start time is scheduled for Saturday, October 17 at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. MMA action begins on the preliminary card, starting at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

UFC Fight Island 6: Ortega vs Korean Zombie Australia time

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs The Korean Zombie live on UFC Fight Pass. The main card date and start time is set for Sunday, October 18 at 10 am AEDT / 7 am AWST. The fight action begins with the preliminary bouts, kicking off at 7 am AEDT / 4 am AWST.

UFC Fight Island 6 card

UFC Fight Island 6 card comprises a total of eleven bouts. The five-fight main card, follows the preliminary card featuring six matchups. The complete lineup can be found below.

Main Card

Brian Ortega vs. Chan Sung Jung

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jessica Andrade

Jimmy Crute vs. Modestas Bukauskas

Claudio Silva vs. James Krause

Thomas Almeida vs. Jonathan Martinez

Preliminary Card

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Guram Kutateladze

Gillian Robertson vs. Poliana Botelho

Junyong Park vs. John Phillips

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Fares Ziam

Gadzhimurad Antigulov vs. Max Grishin

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Mark Striegl