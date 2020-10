Robert Whittaker faces Jared Cannonier in the co-main event of UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje on October 25. Ahead of the event the promotion released the full fight video, going back to November 2016, when former 185 champion and then contender faced fellow-middleweight Derek Brunson in the main event of UFC Fight Night in Melbourne, Australia. “The Reaper” claimed the win via first-round stoppage with head kick and punches, and you can watch it up top.